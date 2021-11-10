UNLEASHED Drops Music Video For New Single 'You Are The Warrior!'

The official music video for "You Are The Warrior!", a brand new song from Swedish death metal veterans UNLEASHED, can be seen below. The track is taken from the band's upcoming studio album, "No Sign Of Life", due out November 12 via Napalm Records.

Led by founding frontman Johnny Hedlund, and featuring drummer Anders Schultz and two guitarists Tomas Måsgard and Fredrik Folkare, UNLEASHED transports the listener straight into an outraging battle with 11 forceful tracks that revive the essentials of death metal, facing the sheer brutality of war. UNLEASHED is back to defend its throne, forging another uncompromising musical weapon that continues the marvelous legacy of Vikings.

Johnny states about the new single: "In the battle of life, there will be moments, for the Warrior, when the whole world seems to be against you. When pain and suffering is at its peak and everything is pitch black. This is the time to recall the reason for the struggle, and to remember those before you, their resolve and will of steel. You aim for the most noble deed of all and strive toward greatness, the highest of all ideals. That…is the call to Odin. As you sail into the great unknown of life, the great adventure, there will be dark clouds on the horizon, and know that sooner or later the winds will die down, and YOU will need to ROW. That…is the hour of the Midgard Warrior. It is then your time to bear the axe of responsibility, and the shield of protection for those who cannot protect themselves. Your forefathers' battle is over, this is now yours! You are the Warrior! And You FIGHT!"

The silence gets crushed right within the first notes of the album opener "The King Lost His Crown" and invents a paving rage that leaves no time to catch your breath during its entire playing time. The album unfolds with "Where Can You Flee" as an unstoppable war battalion and builds upon UNLEASHED's well-established trademark sound and strong lyrics. Bare-boned screams are accompanied by epic shouts praising Odin and heavy guitar riffs as the journey of clashes continues in "The Highest Ideal", until the album reaches its glorious peak with "Here At The End Of The World" as a fading hymn for the victorious march that leaves the battlefield behind in ashes.

UNLEASHED on the album: "It is our hope that our warriors all over the world will enjoy the new album just like they have our previous ones. We have, as always, tried to stick to our roots while testing our steel to develop the genre of Viking death metal even further. Hail Odin!"

"No Sign Of Life" track listing:

01. The King Lost His Crown

02. The Shepherd Has Left the Flock

03. Where Can You Flee?

04. You Are The Warrior!

05. No Sign Of Life

06. The Highest Ideal

07. Midgard Warriors For Life

08. Did You Struggle With God?

09. Tyr Wields The Sword

10. It Is Finished

11. Here At The End Of The World

UNLEASHED's last album, "The Hunt For White Christ", came out in 2018.

UNLEASHED is:

Johnny Hedlund - bass, vocals

Anders Schultz - drums

Tomas Måsgard - rhythm guitar

Fredrik Folkare - lead guitar

Photo credit: Jens Rydén

