University Students Blast METALLICA Music During Istanbul Protest (Video)

According to Bloomberg Quint, students in Istanbul, Turkey used METALLICA's music as the soundtrack to their protest sparked by the politically charged appointment of a state-approved rector as head of their prestigious university.

Students blasted such METALLICA classics as "Master Of Puppets" and "Sad But True" at the Bogazici University campus on Wednesday as they demanded the resignation of the university's new president, Melih Bulu.

Bulu, who was appointed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a presidential decree issued on January 1 and sworn into office on Tuesday, revealed he was a METALLICA fan while assuring his critics he had no intention of altering the university's culture.

"I am a rector who listens to hard rock, to METALLICA," he said during a Haberturk TV interview.

The student body and faculty members objected to Bulu's appointment because they saw it as undemocratic, saying the new rector was the first to be chosen from outside the university community since the 1980 military coup.

Bulu said he would not resign and added that "Bogazici students can protest wherever and however they want."

