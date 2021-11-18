UNDEROATH Frontman SPENCER CHAMBERLAIN Launches SLO/TIDE Project

Three-time-Grammy-nominated and RIAA gold-certified UNDEROATH frontman Spencer Chamberlain has unveiled "Neck High", the debut track from his alternative/indie-leaning project SLO/TIDE.

Teaming up on songwriting with alt darlings SIR SLY, SLO/TIDE pulls from a unique blend of influences from acclaimed indie peers fused with the spirit of his hard rock roots to create an impressive body of work that is at once enlightening and arresting.

At times an instantly-listenable perfect poolside soundtrack channeling the classic alt-pop stylings of FOSTER THE PEOPLE and TAME IMPALA, while at others diving into dark layers of musical experimentation a la PINK FLOYD and RADIOHEAD, SLO-TIDE's new single should impress both long-time fans of Chamberlain and a whole new audience who are about to discover their new favorite band.

Of "Neck High", Chamberlain comments: "I've been writing music since I was a kid, and 9 times out of 10, it's not the heavy music the world knows of me. SLO/TIDE was an idea I started in 2015, but the songs started coming together in 2019-early 2021. 'Neck High' was created after jamming with my friends in SIR SLY for over ten hours — the last song I wrote before the pandemic and the first taste for the listener to see how the other side of my brain works. In this song, I'm singing to myself in a hopeful tone about how no matter how bad things seem, I've always found a way to swim through it. So here's 'Neck High'. I hope you enjoy it."

Photo credit: Dan Newman

