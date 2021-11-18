UNDEROATH Frontman SPENCER CHAMBERLAIN Launches SLO/TIDE Project

November 18, 2021 0 Comments

UNDEROATH Frontman SPENCER CHAMBERLAIN Launches SLO/TIDE Project

Three-time-Grammy-nominated and RIAA gold-certified UNDEROATH frontman Spencer Chamberlain has unveiled "Neck High", the debut track from his alternative/indie-leaning project SLO/TIDE.

Teaming up on songwriting with alt darlings SIR SLY, SLO/TIDE pulls from a unique blend of influences from acclaimed indie peers fused with the spirit of his hard rock roots to create an impressive body of work that is at once enlightening and arresting.

At times an instantly-listenable perfect poolside soundtrack channeling the classic alt-pop stylings of FOSTER THE PEOPLE and TAME IMPALA, while at others diving into dark layers of musical experimentation a la PINK FLOYD and RADIOHEAD, SLO-TIDE's new single should impress both long-time fans of Chamberlain and a whole new audience who are about to discover their new favorite band.

Of "Neck High", Chamberlain comments: "I've been writing music since I was a kid, and 9 times out of 10, it's not the heavy music the world knows of me. SLO/TIDE was an idea I started in 2015, but the songs started coming together in 2019-early 2021. 'Neck High' was created after jamming with my friends in SIR SLY for over ten hours — the last song I wrote before the pandemic and the first taste for the listener to see how the other side of my brain works. In this song, I'm singing to myself in a hopeful tone about how no matter how bad things seem, I've always found a way to swim through it. So here's 'Neck High'. I hope you enjoy it."

Photo credit: Dan Newman


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).