UNDEROATH Announces New Album 'Voyeurist'

UNDEROATH will release its seventh full-length album, "Voyeurist", on January 14, 2022 via Fearless Records. To celebrate the announcement, the band shared the anthemic new track "Hallelujah", which serves as the second single from "Voyeurist" and is sure to be a staple of their live set for years to come.

"Hallelujah" boasts one of the most addictive hooks of the band's career over a soundscape anchored in chaotic guitars, soaring synths, and percussion that will rattle the listener to their bones. Fans were offered a sneak peek of the track earlier this week in exchange for granting camera access at voyeurist.io. Once on the web site, they were able to listen along as they got a glimpse at other fans doing the same.

Guitarist Tim McTague summarizes the track: "I think the song is one of the more powerful songs on the album for a myriad of reasons, but sharing a night of beers and stories with a handful of the people you love, unpacking a ton of heady concepts and recording a choir really put an exclamation point on the song for me. It's dark, beautiful, haunting and heavy all at the same time. That's what UNDEROATH does best in my opinion."

"Voyeurist" marks the first time in UNDEROATH's storied career that they took the recording process completely into their own hands. Doing so led to plenty of difficult conversations, but it also provided the ideal situation for artistic innovation. As McTague continues: "I've always wanted to record our own album. I think we just needed to get into a headspace personally that would allow criticism and critique to land in a productive and constructive way." The result is the most collaborative album of UNDEROATH's career and, anchored in a profound respect for each other, one that left no stone unturned creatively. McTague adds again: "We grew so much in real time and I think the record speaks to that growth and collaboration. I haven't ever felt this attached to a project in my life."

UNDEROATH refers to "Voyeurist" as "high-def violence" — technologically advanced but undeniably visceral. Conceptually, "Voyeurist" has several interrelated meanings, each tying back to the concepts of how we curate ourselves through social media and how that facade masks a lot of what we actually experience in life. The album is a cohesive listening experience with enough layers to provide fans with a fresh take and new favorite track on every spin.

"Voyeurist" is available for pre-order now, including a deluxe animated vinyl that features a plastic o-card sleeve that activates playback of the jacket's interlaced video imagery.

"Voyeurist" track listing:

01. Damn Excuses

02. Hallelujah

03. I'm Pretty Sure I'm Out of Luck and Have No Friends

04. Cycle ft. Ghostemane

05. Thorn

06. (No Oasis)

07. Take A Breath

08. We're All Gonna Die

09. Numb

10. Pneumonia

This far into their storied career, UNDEROATH has unsurprisingly faced their fair share of adversity. Through the trials and tribulations, a commitment to their craft and a sense of accountability rooted in mutual respect for each other has ensured that each new chapter for the band continues to mold their legacy in a positive fashion. With their shared history of remarkable accolades and trying hardships continuing to shape who the individual members are as people, UNDEROATH is still just scratching the surface of what they can accomplish as a band. There are few acts in the annals of rock history that can say their best work is still ahead of them almost two decades into their career. Fortunately, UNDEROATH falls into that category. As the world opens back up in 2021, the band is deeply committed to living up to the high expectations that fans (and themselves) have come to expect for anything associated with the project. It will undoubtedly be something special to witness as this next chapter in the UNDEROATH story manifests.

