UNDEROATH Announces 2022 'Voyeurist' North American Tour With EVERY TIME I DIE And SPIRITBOX

UNDEROATH has announced a 2022 headline tour across the United States and Canada. The trek, produced by Live Nation, will follow the release of the band's highly anticipated seventh full-length, "Voyeurist", out on January 14 via Fearless Records. Support on the tour will come from fellow heavy music stalwarts EVERY TIME I DIE and the fast-rising SPIRITBOX.

Fans can grab exclusive presale and VIP tickets now at underoath777.com and public on-sale starts August 20 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com. VIP packages include a soundcheck party featuring a special performance and question-and-answer session with the band, plus limited-edition merchandise.

On putting the tour together, vocalist Spencer Chamberlain stated: "There was a time during the pandemic where I didn't know if we'd ever get to tour again. I would sit up at night and try to wrap my brain around a world without live music and I just couldn't ever digest that thought. That being said, we couldn't think of a better way to come back on the tour than with our friends EVERY TIME I DIE and SPIRITBOX. Our thought is if we are gonna do this, let's DO IT! We wanted to put together the best/craziest lineup we could think of so we could all let loose in a live setting together again. We want this show to be fun for everyone attending from start to finish, so here we go."

The tour will mark the first time UNDEROATH is performing live since its critically acclaimed "Observatory" livestream experience last year. With "Observatory", UNDEROATH breathed new life into the realm with a complete overhaul of the process — creating something equal parts intimate and monumental. It carried the weight of a sold-out arena show translated through vessels consumable in fan's living rooms. What made it all the more impactful was the fact that the entire initiative was dreamt up and brought to fruition largely by the band's internal team. Thus providing another shining reminder of the innovation that the six members of UNDEROATH are capable of pulling together.

UNDEROATH 2022 "Voyeurist" tour dates:

Feb. 18 - Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

Feb. 19 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

Feb. 20 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

Feb. 23 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Feb. 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Feb. 25 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Feb. 26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield*

Feb. 28 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO*

Mar. 01 - Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theater*

Mar. 02 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory*

Mar. 04 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Mar. 05 - Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre*

Mar. 07 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

Mar. 08 - Chicago, IL @ Radius*

Mar. 09 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

Mar. 11 - Toronto, ON @ History

Mar. 12 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora*

Mar. 13 - Wallingford, CT @ The Dome

Mar. 14 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Mar. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Mar. 17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel*

Mar. 18 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

Mar. 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Mar. 20 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom*

Mar. 22 - Cincinnati, OH @ ICON

Mar. 23 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

Mar. 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

* Not a Live Nation date

"Voyeurist" is available for pre-order now, including a deluxe animated vinyl that features a plastic o-card sleeve that activates playback of the jacket's interlaced video imagery. UNDEROATH has also shared two singles from the album, the chaotic "Damn Excuses" and more haunting "Hallelujah".

This far into their storied career, UNDEROATH has unsurprisingly faced their fair share of adversity. Through the trials and tribulations, a commitment to their craft and a sense of accountability rooted in mutual respect for each other has ensured that each new chapter for the band continues to mold their legacy in a positive fashion. With their shared history of remarkable accolades and trying hardships continuing to shape who the individual members are as people, UNDEROATH is still just scratching the surface of what they can accomplish as a band. There are few acts in the annals of rock history that can say their best work is still ahead of them almost two decades into their career. Fortunately, UNDEROATH falls into that category. As the world opens back up in 2021, the band is deeply committed to living up to the high expectations that fans (and themselves) have come to expect for anything associated with the project. It will undoubtedly be something special to witness as this next chapter in the UNDEROATH story manifests.