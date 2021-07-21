Unauthorized EDDIE VAN HALEN Biography 'Eruption: The Eddie Van Halen Story' Coming This Fall

Faber & Faber has set a September 23 release date for Paul Brannigan's unauthorized Eddie Van Halen biography, "Eruption: The Eddie Van Halen Story".
To mark the first anniversary of Van Halen's early death comes his first full-length biography — a searching, affectionate and in-depth look at the life and legends of this true musical virtuoso.
Arriving in California as a young boy in the early 1960s, Edward Van Halen and his brother Alex were ripe for the coming musical revolution. The sons of a Dutch, saxophone-playing father, the brothers discovered THE BEATLES, CREAM and others.
From the moment their hugely influential 1978 debut landed, VAN HALEN set a high bar for the rock 'n' roll lifestyle, creating an entirely new style of post-'60s hard rock and becoming the quintessential Californian band of the 1980s. But there was also an undercurrent of tragedy to their story, as Eddie's struggles played out in public, from his difficult relationship with the band's original singer, David Lee Roth, to substance abuse, divorce and his long-running battle with cancer.
With unique insights, Paul Brannigan's "Eruption" reaches beyond the boundaries of a conventional rock biography to explore the cultural, political, and social contexts that shaped an icon while turning up the volume on a life lived in the fast lane.
Faber & Faber originally acquired "Eruption" in 2013. Angus Cargill, senior editor, bought UK + Commonwealth rights, plus Canada, from Matthew Hamilton at Aitken Alexander.
Brannigan is the author of the Sunday Times bestselling biography of Dave Grohl, "This Is A Call", and co-author of the two-volume biography of METALLICA, "Birth School Metallica Death".
Eddie passed away last October at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. The axeman died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.
Eddie and Alex formed VAN HALEN in 1972 in Pasadena, California, with David Lee Roth on lead vocals and Michael Anthony on bass.
VAN HALEN was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.
Rolling Stone magazine ranked Eddie Van Halen No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.
After undergoing hip replacement surgery in 1999 due to a chronic joint problem, Eddie was diagnosed with mouth cancer in 2000 and had to have part of his tongue surgically removed. He later battled throat cancer and reportedly had been receiving radiation treatment in Germany. It is believed that his heavy smoking over the years led to his long battle with cancer.
Keyword: Unauthorized. https://t.co/ZFGudGgxIo
— Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) July 21, 2021
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).