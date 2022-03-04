Ukrainian Metallers JINJER Launch Donation Campaign To Support Their Country

Ukrainian progressive metallers JINJER have released new merchandise designs to help raise funds to support their country which is under an invasion by Russia.

JINJER bassist Eugene Abdukhanov said in a statement: "Thank you all for your concerned messages and prayers sent to us over the last week. We may not answer but we are reading them and they mean the world to us.

"As you know, there is war raging through the streets and cities of Ukraine right now. Many people have little or no food or water and are very afraid of what tomorrow may bring.

"Together with Napalm Records, we're releasing two new t-shirt designs to raise funds to be donated to various charities throughout Ukraine to help with medical and food supplies, water and so on.

"If you cannot donate, then please share this or any news related to what's really happening here. Each sale may save somebody's life in Ukraine.

"Thank you."

100% of proceeds earned from these t-shirts will be distributed directly to charity organizations of JINJER's choosing.

You can get both t-shirts here.

Due to the ongoing war in the Ukraine, JINJER has been forced to cancel all previously announced North American tour dates, including its own headline dates, side shows with IN THIS MOMENT and participation in the "Knotfest Roadshow" tour supporting SLIPKNOT.

Earlier this week, Abdukhanov told BBC News that he has abandoned his day job to concentrate on the immediate humanitarian crisis. He is currently establishing a charity "to help the military, to help the civilians" and will soon join his friends in running a shelter providing "food supplies, water [and] protection" for people displaced by the conflict.

As for how the JINJER fans have reacted to the Ukraine invasion, Eugene said: "I received some texts from our Russian fans, apologizing and saying they're definitely against this. I didn't receive any angry texts from the Russian side, trying to justify this. Even though some people have this militaristic position, they're ashamed enough not to mention this to me."

Abdukhanov's bandmate, JINJER frontwoman Tatiana Shmayluk, is currently staying in Southern California with her boyfriend, Alex Lopez of deathcore troupe SUICIDE SILENCE.

On February 24, Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Putin made the announcement during a televised early morning speech, peddling accusations of Nazi elements within Ukraine to justify the attack on his western neighbor, a move that experts slammed as slanderous and false. (Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish and lost three family members in the Holocaust.)

The Russian leader called for Ukraine's "demilitarization and denazification" and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen."

Putin's military aggression — which has been described by U.S. president Joe Biden as an "unprovoked and unjustified attack" on Ukraine — has resulted at least 136 civilian deaths so far, including 13 children, a United Nations agency said on Tuesday.

Ukraine's health ministry previously said 352 civilians had been killed during the Russian attack as of Monday. The figure included 14 children, it said.

Late last month Abdukhanov released a video message in which he condemned Russia's invasion of his country, saying "this war cannot be justified by anything."