Ukrainian Metal Band JINJER: 'Stop The War In Ukraine Now'

February 24, 2022 0 Comments

Ukrainian Metal Band JINJER: 'Stop The War In Ukraine Now'

Ukrainian metallers JINJER have strongly condemned Russian president Vladimir Putin for authorizing a special military operation into the eastern part of their country on Thursday (February 24).

Earlier today, JINJER shared the following statement via social media: "Dear all, as we write this text, for the moment, each member of JINJER and our families are safe and unhurt. We truly appreciate all our fans around the globe for caring, getting in touch and for all the sympathy and support for our band and more importantly our country.

"As you all know, early this morning on February 24th, Putin started the war against the sovereign and independent #ukraine ! Please know that in this time we really depend on you, our fans in every country- to support Ukriane and peace in our country however you can- especially our fans in Russia, you and your opinion matter the most at this time.

"NOTHING can justify the violence and death of innocents, and this is exactly what's happening in our country right now.

"Stop the war in Ukraine now!"

Putin made the announcement during a televised early morning speech, saying the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine, yet insisted Russia doesn't have a goal to occupy the country.

Putin had reportedly given approval to the operation in the Donbas region of Ukraine, where Moscow earlier recognized rebel-held territories in Luhansk and Donetsk and said they had asked for its "help."

The Russian leader called for Ukraine's "demilitarization" and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen."

Earlier today, U.S. president Joe Biden denounced Putin's invasion of Ukraine, calling it a premeditated attack and a brutal assault "without provocation, without justification, without necessity." He also announced new sanctions that include banning what can be exported to Russia. "We have purposely designed these sanctions to maximize a long-term impact on Russia and to minimize impact on the United States and our allies," he said.

Dear all, as we write this text, for the moment, each member of JINJER and our families are safe and unhurt. We truly...

Posted by Jinjer on Thursday, February 24, 2022

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).