Ukrainian Metal Band JINJER: 'Stop The War In Ukraine Now'

Ukrainian metallers JINJER have strongly condemned Russian president Vladimir Putin for authorizing a special military operation into the eastern part of their country on Thursday (February 24).

Earlier today, JINJER shared the following statement via social media: "Dear all, as we write this text, for the moment, each member of JINJER and our families are safe and unhurt. We truly appreciate all our fans around the globe for caring, getting in touch and for all the sympathy and support for our band and more importantly our country.

"As you all know, early this morning on February 24th, Putin started the war against the sovereign and independent #ukraine ! Please know that in this time we really depend on you, our fans in every country- to support Ukriane and peace in our country however you can- especially our fans in Russia, you and your opinion matter the most at this time.

"NOTHING can justify the violence and death of innocents, and this is exactly what's happening in our country right now.

"Stop the war in Ukraine now!"

Putin made the announcement during a televised early morning speech, saying the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine, yet insisted Russia doesn't have a goal to occupy the country.

Putin had reportedly given approval to the operation in the Donbas region of Ukraine, where Moscow earlier recognized rebel-held territories in Luhansk and Donetsk and said they had asked for its "help."

The Russian leader called for Ukraine's "demilitarization" and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen."

Earlier today, U.S. president Joe Biden denounced Putin's invasion of Ukraine, calling it a premeditated attack and a brutal assault "without provocation, without justification, without necessity." He also announced new sanctions that include banning what can be exported to Russia. "We have purposely designed these sanctions to maximize a long-term impact on Russia and to minimize impact on the United States and our allies," he said.

