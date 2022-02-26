Ukrainian Metal Band JINJER Releases New Video Message From Kyiv: 'This War Cannot Be Justified By Anything'

Bassist Eugene Abdukhanov of Ukrainian modern metallers JINJER has released a new video message in which he condemned Russia's invasion of his country, saying "this war cannot be justified by anything."

Russian president Vladimir Putin's military aggression — which has been described by U.S. president Joe Biden as an "unprovoked and unjustified attack" on Ukraine — has resulted in nearly 200 deaths so far, including civilians, three of whom were children, according to Ukraine's health minister.

Earlier today, Abdukhanov shared a heartfelt video message via JINJER's social media in which he urged all music fans and "the people of the civilized world" to do whatever they can to secure international support to respond to Russia.

He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Hello, the whole world. I'm speaking to you from Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, which is now under the siege of Russian troops. It's five o'clock in the afternoon [on] Saturday.

"First of all, all members of JINJER who are currently in Kyiv are relatively safe and okay, as much as it is possible during these dark days. Secondly, we appreciate all of our fans worldwide for showing the solidarity with us and our country for opposing the barbarism of war which was started by Putin here in Ukraine on the 24th of February.

"I would like to speak to all the people of the civilized world, all our fans, all music fans, all metalheads worldwide, no matter where you're from, especially if you're from Russia," he continued. "This war cannot be justified by anything, no matter what propaganda says. No one deserves what we are going through now here in Ukraine. The innocent people of Ukraine are suffering. I'm not talking about politicians; I'm not talking about our government. The innocent people of our country are suffering… All the people of Kyiv are spending their days and nights in the shelters in basements. Children are spending their days and nights in the shelters. They are scared. They don't have proper food. They don't have enough water. They don't have any comfort. Do they deserve this?

"Please spread the word about Putin's aggression. Together we can stop this," he added.

Abdukhanov's bandmate, JINJER frontwoman Tatiana Shmayluk, is currently staying in Southern California with her boyfriend, Alex Lopez of deathcore troupe SUICIDE SILENCE.

On Thursday (February 24), Putin announced a "special military operation" in the east of the country. A short time later, explosions were reported in the outskirts of Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Mariupol, as well as Kyiv.

Putin made the announcement during a televised early morning speech, peddling accusations of Nazi elements within Ukraine to justify the attack on his western neighbor, a move that experts slammed as slanderous and false. (Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish and lost three family members in the Holocaust.)

The Russian leader called for Ukraine's "demilitarization and denazification" and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen."

