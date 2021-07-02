UFO Guitarist VINNIE MOORE Releases Music Video For 'Kung Fu Grip'

July 2, 2021

Guitarist Vinnie Moore, best known for his solo albums and work with rock icons UFO, has released a video for the song "Kung Fu Grip" from his latest album "Soul Shifter".

Says Vinnie: "This is one of my funkier and playful songs. Making this video was some of the most fun ever. Scott Johnson from Rock Titan TV filmed and put this video together for me. Our goal for this was to be as cheesy and funny as possible. I showed my absolute mastery of nun chucks, swords, and kicks in this vid. Hahaha."

The follow-up to Vinnie's critically acclaimed 2015 "Aerial Visions" album was released at the end of 2019 on his label Mind's Eye Music. Vinnie's ninth solo album features guest appearances by legendary artists Rudy Sarzo and Jordan Rudess, with Richie Monica on drums, Michael Bean (bassist from Vinnie's "Time Odyssey" album), Randy McStine on bass, John Cassidy (keyboards) and John Pessoni (drums).

Vinnie is considered one of the originators of shred guitar, and has released eight influential solo albums, and six albums and a live DVD as a member of rock royalty legends UFO. He's made countless album guest appearances, and has even recorded the soundtrack for a Pepsi TV commercial. He's been a member of Alice Cooper's band and was the opening act for RUSH on their "Roll The Bones" tour with his own band. His solo and UFO recordings as well as live performances have amassed rave reviews all around the globe from both fans and music press, catapulting him into guitar icon distinction. He has been an inspiration for fans and guitarists worldwide.

