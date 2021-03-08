U.S Edition Of 'History Of Finnish Death Metal' Book Due In April

March 8, 2021 0 Comments

U.S Edition Of 'History Of Finnish Death Metal' Book Due In April

Decibel Books has announced the U.S. release of "Rotting Ways To Misery: The History Of Finnish Death Metal". The definitive guide to the magical and morbid world of Finnish death metal, exploring the extreme metal and thrash scenes of late '80s, the short-lived but explosive scene of the early '90s and the eventual devastating resurgence of death metal within the country.

Written by Markus Makkonen (SADISTIK FOREST, NERVE SAW, HOODED MENACE) and Kim Strömsholm (FESTERDAY, ...AND OCEANS, HAVOC UNIT), it is packed full of unseen photos and exclusive interviews with multiple members of legendary bands such as:

* AMORPHIS
* SENTENCED
* PHLEGETHON
* XYSMA
* THERGOTHON
* FUNEBRE
* DEMILICH
* DEMIGOD
* PURTENANCE
* MORDICUS
* DISGRACE
* NECROPSY
* ROTTEN SOUND
* ABHORRENCE
* NATIONAL NAPALM SYNDICATE
* FESTERDAY
* FAFF BEY
* MENGELE
* MAPLE CROSS
* A.R.G.
* PUTRID
* CONVULSE
* CARTILAGE
* INFERIA
* COFFIN
* MYTHOS
* LUBRICANT

The book also features contributions from outside of the scene from peers and admirers of Finnish death metal, including members of AUTOPSY, AT THE GATES, MISERY INDEX, THE HAUNTED, BENEDICTION, ASPHYX, ENTRAILS, BLACK CRUCIFIXION, TEITANBLOOD, UNCOFFINED, ANATOMIA and many, many more.

This essential reading on Finland's long overlooked impact on the death metal scene is strictly limited to 1,000 copies and will never be reprinted.

Pre-orders are available now and are expected to ship in late April.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).