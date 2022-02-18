U.K. Version of Official PARADISE LOST Biography To Be Released In March

Cult Never Dies and Crypt Publications will release the United Kingdom version of "No Celebration: The Official Story Of Paradise Lost" this March.

Created by American author David E. Gehlke ("Damn The Machine: The Story Of Noise Records", "Turned Inside Out: The Official Story Of Obituary"), this mighty tome is built around in-depth interviews with the core members of this pioneering English group: Greg Mackintosh, Nick Holmes, Aaron Aedy and Steve Edmondson — as well as past members Matthew "Tuds" Archer, Lee Morris and Adrian Erlandsson.

The book includes illustrations and photos throughout, many exclusive, and features additional written contributions from those who have worked most closely with the band, including label insiders and members of such iconic bands as MY DYING BRIDE, ANATHEMA, KATATONIA, BLOODBATH, WITHIN TEMPTATION and SEPTICFLESH, not to mention a foreword from BOLT THROWER/MEMORIAM frontman Karl Willetts.

"No Celebration" was originally released in the United States in 2019, where it was available in a limited run of 1,000 copies. The book has been completely redesigned and expanded to include 60 pages of extra text, including a new chapter and period interviews from the 1990s, as well as a

new color/gloss photo gallery.

The hardback edition is available in both signed boxset and standalone format. The former includes a 12-piece 300gsm art print set, bookmark, large exclusive flag, deluxe box with metallic logo, and a certificate of authenticity signed by the band themselves.

The book can be ordered at this location.