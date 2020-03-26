U.K.'s DOWNLOAD Festival Is Officially Canceled

March 26, 2020 0 Comments

U.K.'s DOWNLOAD Festival Is Officially Canceled

The 2020 edition of the U.K.'s Download festival has officially been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic that is spreading across the globe.

The event was set to take place on June 12-14 at Castle Donington, with headlining performances by IRON MAIDEN, KISS and SYSTEM OF A DOWN.

The festival organizers announced the cancelation in a statement earlier today.

They wrote: "Download Festival will no longer be taking place this year.

"We've been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it's become clear that it just isn't possible for the 2020 festival to go ahead. This decision hasn't been taken lightly and we're beyond disappointed, we extend our heartfelt apologies to all of you — we really did try to make this work.

"Please rest assured we will be back next year. Now, more than ever, we need the Download spirit to thrive and offer support to those that need it most. We’ll do our best to put together an amazing line up for you in 2021 and can’t wait to see you all then. Thank you, as ever, for your continued support.

"We are working closely with our ticketing partners now and they will be in touch very soon to process your refund, or, if you prefer, you can retain your ticket and carry it over to next year. Look out for an e-mail from your ticketing agent very soon and please only contact them if you have not been contacted after 5 days as they are very busy at this time."

Earlier this month, Download organizers said they were bringing eight major new site improvements to this year's event, including a new hard-standing tarmac "lake," a merchandise superstore, shorter walking distances to the arena, extra car park and more vegan options. The festival was also slated to become even more sustainable on site with 100 percent hydrotreated vegetable oil biofuel to be used, reducing carbon emissions by 60 percent.

Last week, Britain's Glastonbury festival, which was set to take place June 24-28 on Worthy Farm in Somerset, was canceled by the promoters. The decision came after the government advised people to avoid mass gatherings.

Download 2020 will not be going ahead, read the full statement here.

Posted by Download Festival on Thursday, March 26, 2020

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).