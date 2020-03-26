U.K.'s DOWNLOAD Festival Is Officially Canceled

The 2020 edition of the U.K.'s Download festival has officially been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic that is spreading across the globe.

The event was set to take place on June 12-14 at Castle Donington, with headlining performances by IRON MAIDEN, KISS and SYSTEM OF A DOWN.

The festival organizers announced the cancelation in a statement earlier today.

They wrote: "Download Festival will no longer be taking place this year.

"We've been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it's become clear that it just isn't possible for the 2020 festival to go ahead. This decision hasn't been taken lightly and we're beyond disappointed, we extend our heartfelt apologies to all of you — we really did try to make this work.

"Please rest assured we will be back next year. Now, more than ever, we need the Download spirit to thrive and offer support to those that need it most. We’ll do our best to put together an amazing line up for you in 2021 and can’t wait to see you all then. Thank you, as ever, for your continued support.

"We are working closely with our ticketing partners now and they will be in touch very soon to process your refund, or, if you prefer, you can retain your ticket and carry it over to next year. Look out for an e-mail from your ticketing agent very soon and please only contact them if you have not been contacted after 5 days as they are very busy at this time."

Earlier this month, Download organizers said they were bringing eight major new site improvements to this year's event, including a new hard-standing tarmac "lake," a merchandise superstore, shorter walking distances to the arena, extra car park and more vegan options. The festival was also slated to become even more sustainable on site with 100 percent hydrotreated vegetable oil biofuel to be used, reducing carbon emissions by 60 percent.

Last week, Britain's Glastonbury festival, which was set to take place June 24-28 on Worthy Farm in Somerset, was canceled by the promoters. The decision came after the government advised people to avoid mass gatherings.

