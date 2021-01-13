U.K. Extreme Metal Drummer NICK BARKER Launches Hardcore Band BORSTAL

BORSTAL, the brand new U.K. hardcore band featuring Pierre Mendivil (KNUCKLEDUST), Nick Barker (BRUJERIA, ex-CRADLE OF FILTH, DIMMU BORGIR, TESTAMENT) and members of DRIPBACK and KING OF PIGS, has dropped a video for its debut single "Vicious Circles".

BORSTAL will release its debut EP, titled "At Her Majesty's Pleasure", on April 1 via 4Family Records. The EP was recorded, mixed and mastered at Monolith Studios by Charlie "Squid Commander" Wilson in Tottenham (September 2020). The EP also features a cover version of THE LAST RESORT's "King Of The Jungle", featuring a guest appearance by British oi legend Arthur Kitchener, father of Lee Kitchener (BORSTAL guitarist).

Along with the release of "Vicious Circles", BORSTAL has also revealed the cover artwork for "At Her Majesty's Pleasure" created by Gary Ronaldson from Bite Radius Designs.

Originally conceived in late 2019 by Barker and his long time friends Wez4 and Lee Kitchener of DRIPBACK, the three brought in Pierre Mendivil (KNUCKLEDUST, BUN DEM OUT) to the fold, and with the addition of second guitarist Jamie Hunter (MORDHAU, KING OF PIGS) in April 2020, the lineup was complete.

Bringing together an uncompromising blend of punishing New York hardcore-meets-U.K. hardcore/punk/oi, and adding a little Spanish flavor lyrically here and there into the mix (paying homage to Pierre's Peruvian roots), the result is an irresistible short sharp shock of all the best elements of hardcore spread across the six tracks.

Barker comments: "I've wanted to do a New York hardcore-style band for a few years, but nothing ever came to fruition, sadly, until one day I happened to mention it to Wez and Lee (DRIPBACK) who totally jumped on the idea with overwhelming enthusiasm, immediately suggesting Pierre from KNUCKLEDUST!

"My love of hardcore/punk stems way back to my early teens in the mid-'80s when I discovered this style of music from the thrash bands I listened to at the time. Reading the thanks lists on so many vinyl inner sleeves discovering all these new bands and music I'd never heard of before... It changed my life forever!

"Coming from a black/death metal background, this is something new for me and I'm excited to share it with the world."

Pierre said: "During the peak of lockdown in U.K., Lee and Wez mentioned to me they were starting a new band and asked if I'd be interested in singing with them. As my other bands we're not in the position to start writing new music and I needed an outlet for the frustration I felt from dealing with working on the frontline during this pandemic, it didn't take much to get me onboard.

"I've worked with Lee and Wez in the past on DRIPBACK tracks and know they live for this, so I feel very honored to be involved in a band with them and after meeting Nick and Jamie, BORSTAL instantly feels like family."

"At Her Majesty's Pleasure" track listing:

01. Refuse To Lose

02. Karma

03. We Stand As One

04. Vicious Circles

05. Worm Food

06. King Of The Jungle

BORSTAL is:

Pierre Mendivil - Vocals

Lee Kitchener - Guitars

Jamie Hunter - Guitars

Wez4 - Bass

Nick Barker - Drums

