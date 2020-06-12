U.D.O. Releases Lockdown Music Video For 'One Heart One Soul'

U.D.O., the German metal band led by former ACCEPT frontman Udo Dirkschneider, has released a new music video for the song "One Heart One Soul" from the group's latest album "Steelfactory". Due to the coronavirus lockdown, each member of U.D.O. recorded his parts in his own home studio.

In a message accompanying the video, U.D.O. said: "All of us are very aware of the Crazy Shit going on in the USA, & the Demonstrations going on there & in many other Countries Worldwide. We as a Band & also as individuals stand against ANY form of Racism & Bigotry, regardless of whether it is due to the Colour of someone’s skin, their Nationality, their Ethnicity, or their Religion. So we want to say, with One Voice, THIS HAS TO STOP. We are all people living together on one small, fragile Planet, and it is time for ALL of us to treat each other equally & with respect. Black Lives Matter, ALL lives matter, & we dedicate this Video to the fight for equality. ONE HEART ONE SOUL, that is what the World Needs."

U.D.O. has collaborated with Das Musikkorps der Bundeswehr, the military band of the German federal armed forces, on an album called "We Are One", to be released on July 17 via AFM Records/Soulfood Music. The LP contains 15 new songs that were developed and arranged by U.D.O. together with Lieutenant Colonel Christoph Scheibling. Two other former ACCEPT members, Stefan Kaufmann and Peter Baltes, were part of the songwriting too, as well as the German Armed Forces composers Guido Rennert and Alexander Reuber. The title "We Are One" has been the driving force for everyone involved.

"Steelfactory" was released in August 2018 via AFM.

In October 2018, U.D.O. announced the addition of Dee Dammers on guitar and Tilen Hudrap on bass.

U.D.O.'s current lineup is rounded out by Udo's son and drummer Sven Dirkschneider and guitarist Andrey Smirnov.

