TWISTED SISTER's JAY JAY FRENCH To Sign Copies Of Memoir In New York City And West Babylon

Jay Jay French, founder, guitarist and manager of the world-famous heavy metal institution TWISTED SISTER, has scheduled in-store appearances to promote his new "bizoir" — part memoir and part business primer — "Twisted Business: Lessons From My Life In Rock 'N' Roll", in New York City and West Babylon, New York.

Join French on Saturday, November 6 at 4 p.m. at New York City's Generation Records. The appearance will include a discussion with French, moderated by the New York Hardcore Chronicles Live! host Drew Stone.

Generation Records

210 Thompson Street, New York, NY 10012

(212) 254-1100

www.generationrecords.com

On Sunday, November 7, French will appear in West Babylon, New York, with a signing at Looney Tunes record store beginning at 4 p.m. Purchase copies of the book now to receive a wristband.

Looney Tunes Record Store

31 Brookvale Avenue

West Babylon, NY 11704

631-587-7722

www.looneytuneslongisland.com

In addition to founding TWISTED SISTER, a world-famous heavy metal band that has sold more than 20 million records worldwide, French is one of the top entrepreneurs in entertainment. After taking over as manager in the 1970s, French developed TWISTED SISTER into the most heavily licensed heavy metal band in history, leading the group to perform more than 9,000 shows in forty countries.

Available now via RosettaBooks, "Twisted Business" is an unexpected, inspiring, whirlwind story of transformation and redemption. "Twisted Business" follows French's adventure-filled life — from growing up in New York City in the sixties, to working as a drug dealer and struggling as an addict before quitting cold-turkey, and finally, to creating and cultivating TWISTED SISTER and turning it into one of the most successful brands in the world.

Together with his mentor, Steve Farber, a best-selling author and one of the world's top leadership and management experts, French offers unique, hard-earned tips and advice from his nearly 50 years as a musician, music business manager, and entrepreneur. French shows how, through tenacity, grit, and dedication, anyone can create their own brand, grow a successful business, re-invent themselves, or simply find success in what they love to do. Entertaining, provocative, funny, and informative, this book is the trip of a lifetime and a treasured guide for entrepreneurs, business people, and music fans alike.

French's two biggest hits with TWISTED SISTER, the rock anthems "We're Not Gonna Take It" and "I Wanna Rock", have become two of the most licensed songs in the history of heavy metal, appearing in hundreds of TV, radio and internet commercials, movies and TV shows. French currently oversees all music licensing and all business regarding TWISTED SISTER.

In addition to his career as a musician, manager, producer and executive producer, French is a highly sought-after keynote speaker, as well contributing writer for business magazine Inc.com, pens a BEATLES column for Goldmine called "Now, We're Sixty Four" and writes a an audio column for Copper, an online music and high end audio magazine published through PS Audio.