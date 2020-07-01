TWISTED SISTER's JAY JAY FRENCH: 'DONALD TRUMP Is A Functionally Illiterate Racist'

TWISTED SISTER guitarist Jay Jay French has reminded his fans of the significance of voting against Donald Trump in November's U.S. presidential election, arguing that the future of the Supreme Court will be at stake if Trump remains in charge of judicial nominations.

Earlier today, French sent out the following message to his 11,000 Twitter followers: "Trump is a functionally illiterate racist. We must dump Trump in November to save the Supreme Court! And please, WEAR MASKS!! It protects you and me."

French is not the first member of TWISTED SISTER to be openly critical of Trump. Singer Dee Snider, who got to know Trump personally after appearing more than once on "The Celebrity Apprentice", recently said that he was "extremely disappointed" with the way Trump handled the coronavirus pandemic. "A lot of this could have been avoided," he said. "I mean, certain things were inevitable — the virus was coming, sickness was coming, death was coming. That was inevitable, but the way it was handled, many deaths could have been prevented and we could have been ahead of things instead of behind things. Right now, it feels like, in my country, that we're constantly trying to catch up to the virus as it does what it does. This could have been very different, but we didn't learn from the lessons of others, unfortunately."

On Tuesday (June 30), Snider took to his Twitter to say that the upcoming presidential election is "not about either" Trump or presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. "It's about bringing balance back to the system," he said. "It's about the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. It's about the American Dream. It's about the right to choose...on every level. It's not about kissing the asses of dictators and commie despots!" He added in a separate tweet: "I'm a big picture guy. The only lasting thing from any presidency is the supreme court appointees. Balance must be returned to the system."

Back in November 2017, Snider said that he could no longer be friends with Trump because he did not share the president's views on important issues, including the Trump administration's harsh immigration policy.

Snider found himself in the middle of controversy in 2016 when he asked Trump to stop using the 1984 TWISTED SISTER anthem "We're Not Gonna Take It" in his campaign. The singer said at the time that Trump was very gracious about the request.

