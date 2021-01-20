TWISTED SISTER's JAY JAY FRENCH Calls TRUMP A 'White Supremacist President', Says His White House Tenure Was 'Long National Nightmare'

TWISTED SISTER guitarist Jay Jay French has called Donald Trump a "white supremacist president" whose tenure at the White House was a "long national nightmare."

Early this morning, Trump left the White House for the final time of his presidency, ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden. He then took a helicopter to the nearby Andrews base, where he spoke, and then boarded the Air Force One plane for Florida.

Late Tuesday night (January 19), French took to his Twitter to write: "in a little over 12 hours, the long national nightmare of the Trump presidency will be over. The stain he leaves behind will need time to be exorcised from our lives. A White supremacist president and the racism he has endorsed has been exposed needs to be ultimately eradicated."

This is not the first time French has blasted Trump in one of his tweets. Last July, the musician, who had written a bi-weekly column for Inc. magazine's web site for nearly six years, wrote: "I'm so tired of people writing about #LeadershipMatters #leadership #leadershipskills who recycle the same old cliche's but have never ever run a company. Stop #Phonyleadership advice NOW!! Especially those who have run companies into the ground, had racist hiring practices, filed multiple bankruptcies, sexually harassed dozens of women, paid off porn stars and screwed every vendor and lending institution. Who is Trump international!!"

French is not the only member of TWISTED SISTER to be openly critical of Trump. Singer Dee Snider, who got to know Trump personally after appearing more than once on "The Celebrity Apprentice", said that he was "extremely disappointed" with the way Trump handled the coronavirus pandemic. "A lot of this could have been avoided," he said. "I mean, certain things were inevitable — the virus was coming, sickness was coming, death was coming. That was inevitable, but the way it was handled, many deaths could have been prevented and we could have been ahead of things instead of behind things. Right now, it feels like, in my country, that we're constantly trying to catch up to the virus as it does what it does. This could have been very different, but we didn't learn from the lessons of others, unfortunately."

Back in November 2017, Snider said that he could no longer be friends with Trump because he did not share the president's views on important issues, including the Trump administration's harsh immigration policy.

Snider found himself in the middle of controversy in 2016 when he asked Trump to stop using the 1984 TWISTED SISTER anthem "We're Not Gonna Take It" in his campaign. The singer said at the time that Trump was very gracious about the request.

French has four decades of experience as the manager, guitarist and director of licensing, publishing and touring for TWISTED SISTER. He is also a keynote and motivational speaker, reinvention expert and entrepreneur, as well as the founder of The Pink Burst Project, a nonprofit.

