TWISTED SISTER's JAY JAY FRENCH Blasts TRUMP's Leadership Skills And Personal Character

Jay Jay French has offered a blistering critique of President Donald Trump's leadership skills and personal character.

On Wednesday (July 22), the TWISTED SISTER guitarist, who had written a bi-weekly column for Inc. magazine's web site for nearly six years, took to his Twitter account to say: "I'm so tired of people writing about #LeadershipMatters #leadership #leadershipskills who recycle the same old cliche's but have never ever run a company. Stop #Phonyleadership advice NOW!! Especially those who have run companies into the ground, had racist hiring practices, filed multiple bankruptcies, sexually harassed dozens of women, paid off porn stars and screwed every vendor and lending institution. Who is Trump international!!"

This is not the first time French has blasted Trump in one of his tweets. Earlier this month, he reminded his fans of the significance of voting against the billionaire real estate mogul in November's U.S. presidential election, arguing that the future of the Supreme Court will be at stake if Trump remains in charge of judicial nominations. He also called Trump "a functionally illiterate racist."

French is not the only member of TWISTED SISTER to be openly critical of Trump. Singer Dee Snider, who got to know Trump personally after appearing more than once on "The Celebrity Apprentice", said that he was "extremely disappointed" with the way Trump handled the coronavirus pandemic. "A lot of this could have been avoided," he said. "I mean, certain things were inevitable — the virus was coming, sickness was coming, death was coming. That was inevitable, but the way it was handled, many deaths could have been prevented and we could have been ahead of things instead of behind things. Right now, it feels like, in my country, that we're constantly trying to catch up to the virus as it does what it does. This could have been very different, but we didn't learn from the lessons of others, unfortunately."

Back in November 2017, Snider said that he could no longer be friends with Trump because he did not share the president's views on important issues, including the Trump administration's harsh immigration policy.

Snider found himself in the middle of controversy in 2016 when he asked Trump to stop using the 1984 TWISTED SISTER anthem "We're Not Gonna Take It" in his campaign. The singer said at the time that Trump was very gracious about the request.

French has four decades of experience as the manager, guitarist and director of licensing, publishing and touring for TWISTED SISTER. He is also a keynote and motivational speaker, reinvention expert and entrepreneur, as well as the founder of The Pink Burst Project, a nonprofit.

