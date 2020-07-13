TWISTED SISTER's JAY JAY FRENCH Blasts People Who Refuse To Wear Face Masks

TWISTED SISTER guitarist Jay Jay French has blasted people who refuse to wear a mask in public spaces to protect others from possible infection.
French addressed the hot-button issue as lawmakers push harder for their constituents to wear face masks to limit the spread of coronavirus. Months after his own advisers recommended it, President Donald Trump finally wore a mask in public this past weekend during a visit to wounded service members at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
Earlier today, Jay Jay tweeted: "To all those who believe wearing a mask is taking away your liberty, I assume your motto is: 'Give me liberty or give me death' Please dont wear one and you can have both!"
Wearing face masks and coverings is recommended, or in some places mandatory, in public spaces to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
In a study published last month, researchers from Texas A&M University, the California Institute of Technology and the University of California San Diego, concluded "that wearing of face masks in public corresponds to the most effective means to prevent interhuman transmission."
In early April, the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention issued new guidelines that Americans should wear face coverings in public.
