TWISTED SISTER's 'I Wanna Rock' Featured In FACEBOOK's SUPER BOWL Ad

TWISTED SISTER's "I Wanna Rock" was featured in Facebook's Super Bowl ad on Sunday (February 2). The ad, which promotes the Facebook Groups feature, also includes appearances by Sylvester Stallone and Chris Rock.

Facebook's first-ever Super Bowl spot supports the idea that there's a Facebook group for every interest and showcases examples of Facebook groups whose names are plays on the word "rock." The groups include a Moab rock climbers group, a craft cocktail club and an experimental rocketry group.

"Whatever you rock, there's a Facebook group for you," reads a tagline for the ad.

The ad closes with a shot of a man in a hoodie running up the Philadelphia Museum of Art, which Stallone famously ascended in the 1976 film "Rocky". The man is revealed to be Rock, who asks the audience "Who did you expect?" At that point, Stallone appears and replies "me."

Facebook's Super Bowl ad is part of the company's "More Together" campaign, which aims to celebrate the connections of people using the Groups feature, according to AdWeek.

Facebook Groups lets users create different communities and pages for people to interact directly with each other over a shared common interest.

