TWISTED SISTER's 'I Wanna Rock' Featured In FACEBOOK's SUPER BOWL Ad

TWISTED SISTER's "I Wanna Rock" was featured in Facebook's Super Bowl ad on Sunday (February 2). The ad, which promotes the Facebook Groups feature, also includes appearances by Sylvester Stallone and Chris Rock.
Facebook's first-ever Super Bowl spot supports the idea that there's a Facebook group for every interest and showcases examples of Facebook groups whose names are plays on the word "rock." The groups include a Moab rock climbers group, a craft cocktail club and an experimental rocketry group.
"Whatever you rock, there's a Facebook group for you," reads a tagline for the ad.
The ad closes with a shot of a man in a hoodie running up the Philadelphia Museum of Art, which Stallone famously ascended in the 1976 film "Rocky". The man is revealed to be Rock, who asks the audience "Who did you expect?" At that point, Stallone appears and replies "me."
Facebook's Super Bowl ad is part of the company's "More Together" campaign, which aims to celebrate the connections of people using the Groups feature, according to AdWeek.
Facebook Groups lets users create different communities and pages for people to interact directly with each other over a shared common interest.
COMMENTS
To comment on a
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
and
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).