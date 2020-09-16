TWISTED SISTER's DEE SNIDER Slams Florida Anti-Maskers For Using 'We're Not Gonna Take It' For Their 'Moronic Cause': 'Selfish A**holes'

TWISTED SISTER's Dee Snider has slammed a group of anti-mask protesters for blasting the band's classic song "We're Not Gonna Take It" while defiantly marching through a Target in South Florida without any face coverings.

A video that was originally posted on Reddit shows the protesters, including one who was wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat, chanting "Take your mask off" and playing "We're Not Gonna Take It" on a portable device at customers who looked on.

"Fucking idiots," the woman who filmed the video muttered to herself.

Late Tuesday night (September 15), Snider retweeted the video and included the following message: "No...these selfish assholes do not have my permission or blessing to use my song for their moronic cause. #cuttheshit"

Earlier this summer, the U.S. Surgeon General urged people to wear face coverings, saying they will promote freedom during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a study published in June, researchers from Texas A&M University, the California Institute of Technology and the University of California San Diego, concluded "that wearing of face masks in public corresponds to the most effective means to prevent interhuman transmission."

According to a recent New York Times poll, a majority (59 percent) of Donald Trump voters support requiring masks (only 18 percent are opposed), and 81 percent of Trump voters who support mandatory masking think Trump does as well.

Trump has repeatedly added to the confusion with mixed messages about the importance of face masks and social distancing. He belatedly endorsed face masks to slow the spread of the virus, but has mocked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for following the guidelines he recommended.

