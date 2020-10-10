TWISTED SISTER's DEE SNIDER: Republicans Are 'Shameless Liars Who Think That Victory At All Cost Is Acceptable'

Dee Snider has slammed Republicans as "shameless liars" and has accused the Trump administration of "sucking up to communist dictators."
Snider, who found himself in the middle of controversy in 2016 when he asked Donald Trump to stop using the 1984 TWISTED SISTER anthem "We're Not Gonna Take It" in his campaign, made the comments after one of his Twitter followers claimed that Republicans misrepresent Democrats' abortion views.
Dee wrote: "The Republicans are not just liars. They are screaming, preening, bald faced, shameless liars who think that victory at all cost is acceptable as they are the 'moral majority.' THEY ARE NOT! THEY ARE THE BULLYING MINORITY! IT'S TIME FOR THE REAL MAJORITY TO STAND UP & FIGHT BACK!"
When another Twitter user opined that "both parties lie" and that neither party cares about the American people, Snider wrote: "No doubt. But we need to pick the least bad of the two and I go with the one who clearly supports woman's rights, equality for all, TOTAL respect for the military, and does not suck up to communist dictators who want to degrade and deny our American way of life. Vote @JoeBiden".
Dee, who got to know Trump personally after appearing more than once on "The Celebrity Apprentice", has been an outspoken critic of America's 45th president, tweeting incessantly against Trump's administration and blasting Trump as "a commie-loving traitor" who is prostituting our democracy. He has also engaged in heated Twitter fights with Trump followers, some of whom have taken issue with his colorful delivery and unapologetic tone.
Earlier this year, Snider criticized Trump over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, saying that Trump's response to COVID-19 has been "to politicize it and separate us more and make it about politics instead of about joining together and helping each other. This was an opportunity to really bring the country together over something really important, that rises above all the other B.S. in the world," he said. "And he failed to do that, and we're seeing the results."
In early September, Snider defended his "aggressive and intense" approach in dealing with "idiot Trump followers" on social media, saying that he is "trying to lead by example."
