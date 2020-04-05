TWISTED SISTER's DEE SNIDER Finishing Final Draft Of His First Fiction Novel

Dee Snider has offered more information about his upcoming book.

The TWISTED SISTER singer took to his Twitter on Saturday (April 4) to write: "I am finishing the final draft of my first fiction novel. It' a period piece/coming of age story set on Long Island, NY in 1972/73 inspired by true event. No it's not my story. Next stop: book publishers"

Last September, Snider said that he was stepping back from performing live and was planning to pursue other projects for the foreseeable future. He added that he was working on the aforementioned book, as well as some TV and film projects. "And I've got some family situations to take care of," he explained. "Everything's cool, but you gotta take care of the home fires every now and then, you know? So, not sure when I'll be back on the concert stage. If I'll be back. We'll see — but I'm taking a break for a while."

The TWISTED SISTER frontman spent about a year playing sporadic shows in support of his latest solo LP, "For The Love Of Metal", which came out in July 2018. He also previously announced that he was already thinking about making a follow-up record, also to be produced by HATEBREED frontman Jamey Jasta.

In January 2019, Snider said he was working on an updated version of his 1987 book "Dee Snider's Teenage Survival Guide: Or How To Be A Legend In Your Own Lunch Time".

Snider wrote "Teenage Survival Guide" more than three decades ago when he was approached by Doubleday to produce a sequel to a popular book from the '50s called "'Twixt Twelve And Twenty" by American music icon Pat Boone. At the time, the editors at Doubleday saw Dee as a modern-day pop figure whom kids would listen to and assigned a rock journalist, Philip Bashe, to work with the singer.

TWISTED SISTER called it quits in 2016 after completing a farewell 40th-anniversary tour.

