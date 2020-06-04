TWISTED SISTER Will Be The Focus Of Upcoming Episode Of REELZ Documentary Series 'Breaking The Band'

June 4, 2020 0 Comments

TWISTED SISTER Will Be The Focus Of Upcoming Episode Of REELZ Documentary Series 'Breaking The Band'

TWISTED SISTER frontman Dee Snider, who has narrated the Reelz documentary series "Breaking The Band" since its 2018 premiere, has revealed to the New York Post that a future episode of the show will chronicle the demise of his own band.

"So I'm gonna be reading copy about me breaking up my own band," he said. "This is like … going back in time and seeing yourself in the past. I said to them, 'Can I make comments while reading the copy?' and they said, 'You can try.'

"So I think you're going to hear me going, 'Wait a minute…' and them cutting away from me."

Last year, MÖTLEY CRÜE members Vince Neil and Nikki Sixx both slammed the episode of "Breaking The Band" which focuses on the history of their band. Neil complained on social media about the way his 1992 exit from CRÜE was portrayed in the documentary. Sixx later tweeted his disapproval over the Reelz episode, writing: "Breaking the Band was not authorized by MÖTLEY CRÜE. Our lawyers sent them a cease-and-desist and further action will be taken. @ReelzChannel Is the bottom of the barrel." He added in a separate twet: "Should @ReelzChannel be liable for putting out shows without so many artist approval? I am very disappointed that they think they can tell our LIFE story just to sell advertising ( mostly incorrect ) and without any bodies permission."

"Breaking The Band" chronicles the reasons why some of the most influential bands in the history of music called it quits. From crippling drug addictions to scandalous affairs, the show aims to uncover the incredible true stories by recreating the key moments the cameras missed in addition to using rare band interviews and off-stage footage to piece together each dramatic tale.

In 2016, TWISTED SISTER embarked on one final trek, titled "Forty And Fuck It", in celebration of its 40th anniversary. These shows featured the band's "core lineup" of Snider, guitarist Jay Jay French, guitarist Eddie Ojeda and bassist Mark Mendoza, along with drummer Mike Portnoy. The band's last-ever concert took place in November of that year — 20 months after the passing of TWISTED's longtime drummer A.J. Pero.

TWISTED SISTER's original run ended in the late '80s. After more than a decade, the band publicly reunited in November 2001 to top the bill of New York Steel, a hard-rock benefit concert to raise money for the New York Police And Fire Widows' And Children's Benefit Fund.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).