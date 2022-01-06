TWISTED SISTER To Release 'Greatest Hits - Tear It Loose (Studio & Live)'

For the first time ever on vinyl, TWISTED SISTER and Friday Music have teamed up to create the ultimate heavy metal hits collection with TWISTED SISTER's "Greatest Hits - Tear It Loose (Studio & Live)". Compiled from the original Atlantic Records tape vaults by TWISTED SISTER's co-founder Jay Jay French and Joe Reagoso (TWISTED SISTER, ALICE COOPER, THIN LIZZY), this long-overdue release contains a stellar overview of the band's remarkable gold-and-platinum career.

Due on January 14, the five-star deluxe two-LP set includes classic Atlantic Records studio tracks like "We're Not Gonna Take It", "Under The Blade", "I Wanna Rock", "Leader Of The Pack", "Wake Up (The Sleeping Giant", "You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll" and "Shoot 'Em Down". The second half of this amazing album contains a 20-year historical compilation of the bands favorite U.K. concert performances from the Marquee club, Hammersmith Odeon and the Astoria. Hard-hitting smashes like "Stay Hungry", "Like A Knife In The Back", "S.M.F.", "Destroyer" and "Tear It Loose" truly are some of the finest heavy metal live tracks ever caught on tape.

Mastered impeccably by Joe Reagoso with Jay Jay French from the original Atlantic Records tapes, this super-limited-edition two-LP set will be manufactured for a very limited time on translucent gold vinyl.

To further enhance your TWISTED SISTER experience, the band has included new 2021 commentary from Dee Snider, Jay Jay French, Mark Mendoza and Eddie Ojeda in the liner notes, updated discography information per track, as well as artist-approved gatefold cover art featuring stunning live concert photos from the lens of Håkon Grav.

Track listing:

LP1

01. Under The Blade

02. Shoot 'Em Down

03. The Kids Are Back

04. I Am (I'm Me)

05. You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll

06. We're Not Gonna Take It

07. I Wanna Rock

08. The Price

09. Leader of The Pack

10. Fire Still Burns

11. Hot Love

12. Wake Up The Sleeping Giant

LP2

01. What You Don't Know Sure Can Hurt You (Live from the Marquee)

02. Sin After Sin (Live from the Marquee)

03. Tear It Loose (Live from the Marquee)

04. Stay Hungry (Live from Hammersmith)

05. Knife In The Back (Live from Hammersmith)

06. We're Gonna Make It (Live from Hammersmith)

07. Destroyer (Live from Astoria)

08. Ride to Live (Live from Astoria)

09. Come Out & Play (Live from Astoria)

10. S.M.F. (Live from Astoria)

In 2016, TWISTED SISTER embarked on one final trek, titled "Forty And Fuck It", in celebration of its 40th anniversary. These shows featured the band's "core lineup" of Snider, French, Ojeda and Mendoza, along with drummer Mike Portnoy. The band's last-ever concert took place in November of that year — 20 months after the passing of Pero.

TWISTED SISTER's original run ended in the late '80s. After more than a decade, the band publicly reunited in November 2001 to top the bill of New York Steel, a hard-rock benefit concert to raise money for the New York Police And Fire Widows' And Children's Benefit Fund.

The surviving members of the classic lineup of TWISTED SISTER — Snider, French, Ojeda and Mendoza — reunited virtually on March 20, 2021 for a special episode of Mendoza's Internet TV show "22 Now". The hour-and-a-half-long program was a tribute to Pero, who died exactly six years earlier at the age of 55 while on tour with the band ADRENALINE MOB.

Prior to last March's virtual reunion, the four surviving members of TWISTED SISTER reunited for two days and nights in November 2019 to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the band's classic album "Stay Hungry".