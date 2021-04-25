TWISTED SISTER's JAY JAY FRENCH To Release 'Twisted Business: Lessons From My Life In Rock 'N' Roll' Book In September

RosettaBooks has set a September 21, 2021 release date for "Twisted Business: Lessons From My Life In Rock 'N' Roll", the new book from TWISTED SISTER guitarist Jay Jay French.

In addition to founding TWISTED SISTER, a world-famous heavy metal band that has sold more than 20 million records worldwide, French is one of the top entrepreneurs in entertainment. After taking over as manager in the 1970s, French developed TWISTED SISTER into the most heavily licensed heavy metal band in history, leading the group to perform more than 9,000 shows in forty countries.

Part business book, part memoir, "Twisted Business" is an unexpected, inspiring, whirlwind story of transformation and redemption. "Twisted Business" follows French's adventure-filled life — from growing up in New York City in the sixties, to working as a drug dealer and struggling as an addict before quitting cold-turkey, and finally, to creating and cultivating TWISTED SISTER and turning it into one of the most successful brands in the world.

Together with his mentor, Steve Farber, a best-selling author and one of the world's top leadership and management experts, French offers unique, hard-earned tips and advice from his nearly 50 years as a musician, music business manager, and entrepreneur. French shows how, through tenacity, grit, and dedication, anyone can create their own brand, grow a successful business, re-invent themselves, or simply find success in what they love to do. Entertaining, provocative, funny, and informative, this book is the trip of a lifetime and a treasured guide for entrepreneurs, business people, and music fans alike.

French's two biggest hits with TWISTED SISTER, the rock anthems "We're Not Gonna Take It" and "I Wanna Rock", have become two of the most licensed songs in the history of heavy metal, appearing in hundreds of TV, radio and internet commercials, movies and TV shows. French currently oversees all music licensing and all business regarding TWISTED SISTER.

In addition to his career as a musician, manager, producer and executive producer, French is a highly sought-after keynote speaker, as well contributing writer for business magazine Inc.com, pens a BEATLES column for Goldmine called "Now, We're Sixty Four" and writes a an audio column for Copper, an online music and high end audio magazine published through PS Audio.