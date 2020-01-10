TUK SMITH & THE RESTLESS HEARTS Added To 'The Stadium Tour' Featuring MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD

January 10, 2020 0 Comments

TUK SMITH & THE RESTLESS HEARTS Added To 'The Stadium Tour' Featuring MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD

TUK SMITH & THE RESTLESS HEARTS have been added to this summer's "The Stadium Tour", featuring MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS.

After cutting his teeth — among many other things — for nine years as the frontman for the Atlanta rock band BITERS, Tuk's solo debut sees him further expanding the reaches of his musical vision into an album that unifies multiple musical styles. Tuk's debut album, "Lookin' For Love, Ready For War", showcases the versatility of his songwriting. From instantly infectious anthems to intricately arranged rockers and Americana-tinged ballads the album favors dedication over debauchery. In many ways, it's a musical homecoming for Smith that shows that though he's covered with battle scars from perfecting his craft, he's come out on the other side with an amazing collection of songs.

Legendary producer Rob Cavallo (GREEN DAY, ERIC CLAPTON, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE) states: "People that really like honest-to-god rock and roll — this is the kind of stuff they'll love. If you are a Tom Petty fan or a Bruce Springsteen fan, if you like really great old-fashioned American rock and roll, then I believe you'll like Tuk's music, because it's cut from that same cloth. It's original and it is its own thing, I think he's the real deal."

"What Kinda Love" is an instantly infectious anthem that unifies Tuk's love of rock, punk and glam into a unique amalgam of what's missing from today's musical landscape. "What Kinda Love" has Joan-Jett-meets-John Mellencamp grandeur and is part of a collection of songs that are a testament to the fact that you don't need to follow trends in order to create art that fosters a connection with your audience.

Tuk produced and wrote the video, of which he explains: "I think when people first hear the song, they might not get its meaning right away. I wanted to create a narrative in the video that helped complement the lyrics. Having full creative vision as an artist is as rewarding as it is daunting. If something doesn't pan out right, there is no one to blame but yourself, but it's the best feeling when your vision becomes reality. I had so many close friends and family act, be extras, and work on videos with me. I'm so lucky to have such a pool of talent and characters to pull from."

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).