TRIXTER's STEVE BROWN Says He Was Supposed To Be Part Of DEF LEPPARD's 'Stadium Tour' This Summer

July 15, 2020 0 Comments

TRIXTER's STEVE BROWN Says He Was Supposed To Be Part Of DEF LEPPARD's 'Stadium Tour' This Summer

TRIXTER guitarist Steve Brown spoke to "The Rock N Ragni Show" about how he is dealing with the coronavirus crisis and what the touring circuit might look like post-pandemic. He said (see video below): "Big concerts, nothing is coming back at least a year, if that. And I'm just being honest, because there's a lot of people who are, like, 'Oh, we're doing this.' Every tour that's postponed till next year, that's 50/50 at this point. So the sooner everybody gets used to online stuff and not seeing live shows, the better off you're gonna be. Because [when] everybody rushes out to do this, the numbers go up and it just fucks everything up. Get out there, don't be idiots, wear a mask, do whatever the rules are, and we'll be better. But sadly, big rock shows — I was supposed to be a part of 'The Stadium Tour' with [DEF] LEPPARD this summer — and look, man, it ain't happening. And nothing big is gonna happen until there is a 200% guaranteed vaccine for this."

Brown also discussed the possibility of playing smaller shows with temperature checks at the door.

"PJ [Farley, TRIXTER bassist] and I play with Eric Martin from MR. BIG, and we were supposed to play outside Pittsburgh in two weeks, but it got too weird. It's just not right, man. It's not the right time. And we were all kind of just going, 'We don't feel good about this.' The time is not right. And you have to be respectful of everything. And there's too many people who wanna rush to get back to normal. It's never gonna be back to the way it was; everything's different."

Steve filled in for both DEF LEPPARD guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell when they were faced with two completely different medical emergencies four years apart.

Collen missed a few shows on DEF LEPPARD's tour with JOURNEY in May 2018 while he and his wife of eight years, Helen, awaited the birth of their son.

Brown previously subbed for Campbell at several shows in 2014 and 2015 while the DEF LEPPARD guitarist received treatment in his fight against Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Brown's first appearance with DEF LEPPARD took place in September 2014 during the pregame show for the first of three NFL International Series outings.

"The Stadium Tour", featuring MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS, was originally scheduled to take place this summer but ended up being pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

The Rock n Ragni Show w/ Steve Brown of Tokyo Motor Fist & Trixter FULL INTERVIEW

We started this interview on skype, but had some tech difficulties, around the 9 minute mark, so we moved it over here to Facebook Tokyo Motor Fist

Posted by Totally Driven Entertainment on Friday, July 10, 2020

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).