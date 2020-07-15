TRIXTER's STEVE BROWN Says He Was Supposed To Be Part Of DEF LEPPARD's 'Stadium Tour' This Summer

TRIXTER guitarist Steve Brown spoke to "The Rock N Ragni Show" about how he is dealing with the coronavirus crisis and what the touring circuit might look like post-pandemic. He said (see video below): "Big concerts, nothing is coming back at least a year, if that. And I'm just being honest, because there's a lot of people who are, like, 'Oh, we're doing this.' Every tour that's postponed till next year, that's 50/50 at this point. So the sooner everybody gets used to online stuff and not seeing live shows, the better off you're gonna be. Because [when] everybody rushes out to do this, the numbers go up and it just fucks everything up. Get out there, don't be idiots, wear a mask, do whatever the rules are, and we'll be better. But sadly, big rock shows — I was supposed to be a part of 'The Stadium Tour' with [DEF] LEPPARD this summer — and look, man, it ain't happening. And nothing big is gonna happen until there is a 200% guaranteed vaccine for this."

Brown also discussed the possibility of playing smaller shows with temperature checks at the door.

"PJ [Farley, TRIXTER bassist] and I play with Eric Martin from MR. BIG, and we were supposed to play outside Pittsburgh in two weeks, but it got too weird. It's just not right, man. It's not the right time. And we were all kind of just going, 'We don't feel good about this.' The time is not right. And you have to be respectful of everything. And there's too many people who wanna rush to get back to normal. It's never gonna be back to the way it was; everything's different."

Steve filled in for both DEF LEPPARD guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell when they were faced with two completely different medical emergencies four years apart.

Collen missed a few shows on DEF LEPPARD's tour with JOURNEY in May 2018 while he and his wife of eight years, Helen, awaited the birth of their son.

Brown previously subbed for Campbell at several shows in 2014 and 2015 while the DEF LEPPARD guitarist received treatment in his fight against Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Brown's first appearance with DEF LEPPARD took place in September 2014 during the pregame show for the first of three NFL International Series outings.

"The Stadium Tour", featuring MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS, was originally scheduled to take place this summer but ended up being pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

