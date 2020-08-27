TRIXTER's P.J. FARLEY To Release 'Accent The Change' Solo Album In September

TRIXTER bassist P.J. Farley will release his second solo album, "Accent The Change", on September 25 through HighVolMusic.

"This record is something that I am proud of on a profound level," he says. "For starters, I'm proud that I completed it unknowing I was going to make a follow up. Songs kept coming to me and I've had plenty to write about. I've cut myself open on it and have painted pictures of some of the things that have evolved and transpired since 'Boutique Sound Frames' was written. There is a kind of theme and conscious pace to it that makes sense in sequence. Once again, it is a rock record but one that does not go 100mph... and I'm okay with that."

P.J. found a love for playing music at age six, when he started playing drums. At age 11, he picked up the bass and found a true passion. His professional career as a musician began at the age of 16 as the bass player for TRIXTER. TRIXTER signed its first major label record deal with MCA Records in 1989 and went on to sell well over one million records, with three No. 1 videos on MTV. Touring with bands like KISS, POISON, SCORPIONS and WARRANT. P.J. has played every arena/theater/outdoor pavilion and club all over the world. In 2002, P.J. joined up with Active Rock chart toppers RA (Universal/Republic) in which he embarked on the second chapter of his recording and touring career. Sneaking into the modern hard rock genre and touring with bands like STAIND, SEETHER and SEVENDUST, P.J. was able to remain relevant and creative in the music business while TRIXTER took a 13-year hiatus.

In 2009, P.J. was asked to join up with Grammy-nominated female artist Lita Ford and toured worldwide with her for almost four years. At that time, TRIXTER had also reemerged to release two new studio records. P.J. and TRIXTER would continue to tour the world once again. In 2016, P.J. released his first solo album, "Boutique Sound Frames", in which he wrote, produced and performed all instruments himself. 2017 had P.J. join forces with Eric Martin of MR. BIG, touring Japan and the U.S., as well as being the backup band for comedian Jim Breuer.

P.J. continued to tour around the world while recording his seconnd solo album, working with Detroit-based engineer Chuck Alkazian and RA frontman Sahaj Ticotin, who recently co-wrote songs with Nikki Sixx for "The Dirt" soundtrack, as well as writing and producing SEVENDUST frontman Lajon Witherspoon's debut solo CD. P.J. can also be seen touring with wrestling superstar Chris Jericho and his band FOZZY.

"Accent The Change" track listing:

01. Wait & Fade

02. Walking Backwards

03. Let It Rain

04. Chokehold

05. Slow

06. You Would Know

07. The Good Life

08. My Reason

09. Comfortable Silence