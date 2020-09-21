TRIXTER's P.J. FARLEY Compares Being In Band With MARK 'GUS' SCOTT To Owning A Disobedient Dog

In a new interview with "The Rock N Ragni Show", TRIXTER bassist P.J. Farley was asked if he thinks the band will return to live activity ever again. He responded (see video below): "Yeah, in one shape or form, or another, it will. Me and Steve [Brown, guitar] are still very much at it. We're road dogs, and we're kind of the meat and potatoes there. Really, the key factor is Pete [Loran, vocals] can't really can't commit to anything. He basically said that there's not much he can do. He hasn't left the band — he won't just say, 'Guys, I'm out. I can't do anything.' He just said, 'I can't really do anything.' He's basically kind of saying, 'So, if you guys wanna go and do it [without me], you can do it. You've got my blessing, 'cause I can't really help you.' Of course, we'd rather have him.

"We'll see what happens," Farley continued. "It's kind of a bummer. It's the 30th anniversary of our first record this year, and even if we had shit planned, it [wouldn't have happened due to the coronavirus pandemic]. Maybe that's divine intervention; I don't know. So we'll pick it back up next year and see where Steve and I are at, and maybe where Pete's at, and we'll see what happens at that point."

Regarding Brown's recent comment that TRIXTER drummer Mark "Gus" Scott is on "the shit list beyond belief" with the rest of the band right now, P.J. said: "Sometimes you let the dog off a leash and he just goes running to the middle of the street — no good.

"I had a miniature pinscher, and I loved that dog with all my heart," he explained. "But he was a son of a bitch. I used to have a magnet on my fridge that said, 'I'm a good dog. I just do bad things.' So, it's kind of like one of those situations."

This past July, Brown said that he was working on a possible 30th-anniversary reissue of TRIXTER's debut album, featuring a remixed version of the original LP plus all the demo recordings that were completed prior to the making of the disc.

Five months ago, Scott told Totally Driven Radio that "it doesn't look good" that TRIXTER will perform again any time soon. "It's been about two and a half years since we've done anything together, and that is not by my choice, that's for sure," he said. "It's a very sad set of circumstances. I love TRIXTER more than anything in the world — I really do — and if someone said, 'Hey, we have an opportunity to do this tomorrow,' I'd be, like, 'Well, there we go. I'm in.' And, unfortunately, not everybody shares the same sentiment."

Since reuniting, TRIXTER has released two studio albums via Frontiers Music Srl — 2012's "New Audio Machine" and 2015's "Human Era".

Scott celebrated the 30th anniversary of TRIXTER's biggest MTV hit, "Give It To Me Good", by releasing a solo version of the song in May.

TRIXTER toured extensively in the United States, Canada and Japan in support of its five major label releases. They have performed live in arenas and amphitheaters with crowds up to 35,000 people, appearing with such rock superstars as KISS, SCORPIONS, POISON, TED NUGENT, NIGHT RANGER, CINDERELLA, TWISTED SISTER, DOKKEN, WARRANT, GREAT WHITE and FIREHOUSE.

