TRIXTER Guitarist And DANGER DANGER Vocalist Return With Second TOKYO MOTOR FIST Album 'Lions'

TOKYO MOTOR FIST, the band featuring DANGER DANGER vocalist Ted Poley and TRIXTER guitarist Steve Brown, will release its sophomore album, "Lions", on July 10 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Written and produced by Brown, "Lions" was mixed by Bruno Ravel (DANGER DANGER, THE DEFIANTS) and mastered by Maor Appelbaum (FAITH NO MORE, YES, DOKKEN). The LP's title track features a guest keyboard solo by none other than rock legend Dennis DeYoung (STYX) and a guest saxophone spot from Mark Rivera (BILLY JOEL, RINGO STARR) on "Sedona".

In addition to Poley and Brown, TOKYO MOTOR FIST features bassist Greg Smith (TED NUGENT, RAINBOW, ALICE COOPER) and drummer Chuck Burgi (RAINBOW, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, BON JOVI)

TOKYO MOTOR FIST's self-titled debut scratched an itch for music fans who have been starving for new albums from TRIXTER or DANGER DANGER (and who also happen to love DEF LEPPARD) and now the band delivers another fix with their sophomore album, "Lions". Once again, the band delivers exactly what fans want and would expect with their catchy and uplifting hard rock. Enjoy the first single and video for the track "Youngblood" below.

On the making of the new album, Brown says: "From day one when I put together TOKYO MOTOR FIST, I knew that this was a genuine rock group, not a fake cash grab project, a so-called supergroup or imaginary band that makes one record and never plays live…..TMF is the REAL DEAL! Our debut release proved that, our live shows cemented that fact, and the worldwide response and success to the debut was so overwhelming that a follow-up record was a sure thing.

"Here we present you with 'Lions'… Next-level stuff for the band, as you will hear.

"It's a great feeling after 30 years of making records to be at the top of my game as a writer, singer, player and producer. So proud of my band… Ted, Chuck and Greg all delivered incredible performances and took my songs to a higher ground.

"I brought in my rock 'n' roll brother, the great Bruno Ravel, to mix 'Lions'. He is without a doubt one of the most talented all-around musicians/producers I know. His expertise and ears took this album over the top. It was mastered by Maor Appelbaum, who did a fantastic job. It sounds brilliant!

"Lastly, we are on the best label in the business, Frontiers Records! My friend Serafino Perugino allowed TMF the extra time and the support needed to make the record of our dreams.

"I can't wait for you all hear this… TOKYO MOTOR FIST 'Lions' is the positive and feel-good record the world needs right now… It's gonna blow your mind!!!"

Poley adds: "Couldn't be prouder to be a part of such an amazing band! The new album is absolutely stunning! Steve Brown's songwriting has hit a new high.

"'Lions' contains some of my favorite songs that I have ever sung on in my career. The TMF rhythm section of Chuck and Greg are an unstoppable dream team.

"This record should come with a warning label because you will be singing along with it for days! The hooks just keep coming! And we hope that you will too!"

Burgi says: "Our new album 'Lions' is by far and away the BEST album I've ever had the pleasure to play on! Each and every song is outstanding and this new record reaches new sonic and songwriting heights yet achieved in my career!! A-a-a-a-and you can quote me on this!!!!"

Smith adds: "I absolutely loved our first album, but this one is a game changer for this band! The songs, playing, and soul of this group are definitely captured on this record. It was an absolute pleasure to be there when the legendary Dennis DeYoung recorded his cameo on the album's namesake tune 'Lions'. He took an already great song to the next level.

"I can't wait to perform these tunes with my TMF brothers in the hopefully near future! I hope you all enjoy this album as much as I did playing on it!"

TOKYO MOTOR FIST was birthed out of Ted and Steve's longstanding friendship. They were playing the same club circuit with their respective bands, DANGER DANGER and TRIXTER, when both groups were starting their careers. Over the years, they had a great personal relationship and the idea of doing a record together has been in the cards for many years. With some help from Frontiers the concept became a reality.

TOKYO MOTOR FIST's self-titled debut was met with the high praise and enthusiasm one would expect from fans of the genre. The fact that the music delivered was even better than what it looked like on paper has had fans clamoring for a follow-up. And now, with "Lions" on the way, those fans have much to look forward to.

"Lions" track listing:

01. Youngblood

02. Monster In Me

03. Around Midnight

04. Mean It

05. Lions (featuring Dennis DeYoung on keys)

06. Decadence On 10th Street

07. Dream Your Heart Out

08. Blow Your Mind

09. Sedona (featuring Mark Rivera on sax)

10. Look Into Me

11. Winner Takes All

TOKYO MOTOR FIST is:

Ted Poley - Vocals

Steve Brown - Guitar, Vocals, Keyboards

Chuck Burgi - Drums

Greg Smith - Bass, Vocals

