TRIXTER Drummer On Possibility Of New Music And Live Shows: 'It Doesn't Look Good'

In a brand new interview with Totally Driven Radio, TRIXTER drummer Mark Gus Scott was asked about the current status of the band he has played with since 1984.

"Let me say right off the bat, there's no hidden agenda," he said (see video below). "It's not like I can't say anything. There is nothing to say. There really has been no talk about it.

"I think, at this point, people understand there's almost two schools of thought between the East Coast and the West Coast of what's going on," he said in reard to the possibility of TRIXTER performing again. "But that being said, Lord knows I've said things in the past. I said, 'Oh, this won't happen,' and then two days later, it happened. [Laughs] That's just the way it works — you never know what can happen. So I don't wanna say I'm negative about it; I'm open to any idea. But the way it looks right now, no, it doesn't look good, to be honest with you — no.

"It's been about two and a half years since we've done anything together, and that is not by my choice, that's for sure," he continued. "It's a very sad set of circumstances. I love TRIXTER more than anything in the world — I really do — and if someone said, 'Hey, we have an opportunity to do this tomorrow,' I'd be, like, 'Well, there we go. I'm in.' And, unfortunately, not everybody shares the same sentiment."

According to Mark, the blame for TRIXTER's inactivity doesn't fall squarely on the shoulders on one or two members.

"I have to say, in defense of some of their actions, the circumstances have to be right," he said. "You can't just do it for nothing; we have to do things in a proper fashion. So if the circumstances are right and everybody's attitude is in the right place, is there a possibility? I think there's a possibility, yeah. But right now, I just don't see it.

"I think at the end of the day, there is a lack of desire — there really is," he explained. "And maybe that's on everybody's part — I'm not just gonna pass the buck. But I've gotta say there's probably more desire on my part than most.

"I was always the guy [who would say] I'd do it for nothing. And a part of me wants to do that. And that's really what it's all about. We didn't get into this just for the business end. I wanted to rock, hit my drums and kick butt — that's really what it was all about. But at the end of the day, if you're gonna be a pro band, you've gotta act like a pro. And if you're not going to, then you do the brand a disservice, you do TRIXTER a disservice, you do the fans a disservice.

"If you own a convenience store and you've got four owners, and four different guys have four different opinions, how are you gonna run a good convenience store?" Mark asked rhetorically. "Now, let's throw that in rock and roll with a bunch of rock and roll moron mentalities. It's hard to drive a ship in a certain direction if you're saying, 'Let's go four different ways.' It's not just a rock band — it's anything — and I think people have to understand that. It's a shame, but people's priorities are in different places."

Since reuniting, TRIXTER has released two studio albums via Frontiers Music Srl — 2012's "New Audio Machine" and 2015's "Human Era".

Scott will celebrate the 30th anniversary of TRIXTER's biggest MTV hit, "Give It To Me Good", by releasing a solo version of the song on May 14. CDs and downloads will be available through Apple iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Music and CD Baby. Personally autographed CDs are available at www.MarkGusScott.com.

TRIXTER toured extensively in the United States, Canada and Japan in support of its five major label releases. They have performed live in arenas and amphitheaters with crowds up to 35,000 people, appearing with such rock superstars as KISS, SCORPIONS, POISON, TED NUGENT, NIGHT RANGER, CINDERELLA, TWISTED SISTER, DOKKEN, WARRANT, GREAT WHITE and FIREHOUSE.

