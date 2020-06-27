TRIVIUM's PAOLO GREGOLETTO Urges People To Wear Masks: 'Masks + Keeping Things Open Is Better Than Another Full Shutdown'

TRIVIUM bassist Paolo Gregoletto says that wearing a mask is key to slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus — and to further reopening the U.S.
Paolo made his comments in response to a report from the Florida Department of Health, which said the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 9,585 since yesterday morning as the virus spreads and as more people are tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 132,545.
Earlier today, Gregoletto, a former Florida resident who has lived in Chicago for the past few years, took to his Twitter to share an article about the rise in Florida's COVID-19 cases, and he wrote: "The most unsettling part of the move a few weeks ago was seeing how little people were wearing masks down here or wearing them wrong. And Florida businesses had signs that were like 'I guess you can wear a mask if you want' until the obvious happened and now it’s mandatory.
"I'd love to tour at some point and we can't count on a silver bullet vaccine anytime soon," he added. "Masks + keeping things open is better than another full shutdown."
Gregoletto also addressed the fact that TRIVIUM will play a livestreamed show from the band's home base of Orlando on Friday, July 10. The arena-style visual show will stream globally from Full Sail Live, the state-of-the-art event and broadcast arena at Full Sail University.
"Our Full Sail event is going to be strictly the minimum amount of people that need to be there to make shit happen and mandatory masks for all involved or else they won't be allowed in," he explained. "We will only have our masks off for the performance."
TRIVIUM's ninth full-length album, "What The Dead Men Say", was released on April 24 through Roadrunner Records. The LP, which was produced by TRIVIUM and Josh Wilbur, is the follow-up to "The Sin And The Sentence". That effort marked the band's first release with drummer Alex Bent, who joined TRIVIUM in 2016.
At the Full Sail Live event, TRIVIUM will debut a new stage show that is cohesive with new album visuals and will perform songs from the new album onstage for the first time.
As previously reported, the first leg of TRIVIUM's previously announced North American tour with MEGADETH, LAMB OF GOD and IN FLAMES is being rescheduled for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The most unsettling part of the move a few weeks ago was seeing how little people were wearing masks down here or wearing them wrong. https://t.co/bNzJZNEWg0
— Paolo Gregoletto (@TriviumPaolo) June 27, 2020
And Florida businesses had signs that were like “I guess you can wear a mask if you want” until the obvious happened and now it’s mandatory.
— Paolo Gregoletto (@TriviumPaolo) June 27, 2020
I’d love to tour at some point and we can’t count on a silver bullet vaccine anytime soon. Masks + keeping things open is better than another full shutdown.
— Paolo Gregoletto (@TriviumPaolo) June 27, 2020
Like our Full Sail event is going to be strictly the minimum amount of people that need to be there to make shit happen and mandatory masks for all involved or else they won’t be allowed in. We will only have our masks off for the performance.
— Paolo Gregoletto (@TriviumPaolo) June 27, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).