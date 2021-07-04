TRIVIUM's MATT HEAFY Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Being Fully Vaccinated

TRIVIUM's Matt Heafy has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after being vaccinated.

The 35-year-old musician, who lives in Orlando, Florida with his wife and their two-year-old twin children, revealed his positive diagnosis in a social media post earlier today. He shared a picture of his test result and added in an accompanying caption: "Welp. Went from a non-vaccinated person to [my wife] Ashley (vaccinated) to the kids (unvaccinated) to me (vaccinated).

"Thankfully due to being vaccinated it merely feels like a tour cold; my dad however got sick without a vaccine and is now 12 weeks into a very terrible recovery with lung/ heart/ liver issues.

"I outta be good in a day or two. See y'all on stream tomorrow regardless!" he added, referring to his Twitch channel, where he streams nearly every weekday at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Heafy, like many others, are showing that while vaccines are exceptionally effective in preventing death and severe illness from the coronavirus and its known variants, some are far from foolproof in preventing infection altogether.

Most of the people with so-called "breakthrough" infections are asymptomatic.

According to Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC), large-scale clinical studies found that COVID-19 vaccination prevented most people from getting COVID-19. Research also provides growing evidence that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna) offer similar protection in real-world conditions. While these vaccines are effective, no vaccine prevents illness 100% of the time. For any vaccine, there are breakthrough cases.

New variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 illness are spreading in the United States and other countries. Current data suggest that COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States offer protection against most variants. However, some variants might cause illness in some people after they are fully vaccinated.

