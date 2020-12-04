TRIVIUM's MATT HEAFY Teams Up With Content Creator JARED DINES On 'Dines X Heafy' EP

Modern guitar virtuoso/content creator Jared Dines and Grammy Award-nominated TRIVIUM frontman Matt Heafy have joined forces for the groundbreaking "Dines X Heafy" EP.

Bridging the gap between online content creators and recording artists, the five-song EP is available today on all streaming platforms as well as on Soundtrack By Twitch, giving Twitch streamers a way to add licensed music from the EP to their Twitch live streams during a 30-day period.

"Matt was pre-Internet in the way he launched his career, releasing records, playing shows, and signing to a label," observes Dines. "I'm post-Internet in the way I launched my career by using YouTube, Facebook and all of these other video apps. It is interesting to see the crossover, though. Matt has done everything traditionally. At the same time, he embraced new technologies instead of shutting them out. By doing this together, we get to be in both worlds.

"The EP was recorded in a raw and real manner," he adds. "So, it has a different element. It would be cool to show everyone it does not matter if you are a guitarist from Instagram or you are in a big band, you can do things together. At the end of the day, the goal is simple — we're just trying to write good songs and create some cool shit."

Heafy adds: "Streaming actually helped me improve as a singer and as a guitarist, because I'm practicing all day in front of people. The culture is very regimented. However, I have always had that mentality, because my mom is Japanese, and my dad was a marine. Now, it is a combination of three things: streaming, training, and Brazilian jiu jitsu. Those practices made me better at what I do and prepared me to jump into something new. I took a very different approach to 'Dines X Heafy'. It all came very organically without any planning."

To celebrate the release, Dines and Heafy have unveiled the music video for the single "Dear Anxiety". On the track, airtight riffing collides with a seismic refrain upheld by Heafy's soaring delivery. It spirals out into a flurry of soloing. Watch it below.

Dines and Heafy first crossed paths back in 2017 when Heafy blindly messaged Dines on social media. He went on to participate in Dines's popular "Shred Wars" series, amassing 2.2 million views on their matchup. A year later, Dines filled in when Heafy exited TRIVIUM's fall tour to be present for the birth of his twins. Around the same time, Dines shared a folder of ideas and set the stage for what would become "Dines X Heafy". Mixed by Will Putney, Dines laid down guitars, bass, and drums in Washington, while Matt handled vocals and select solos in Florida. They unlocked an inimitable chemistry, striking a balance between arena-ready hard rock hooks and technically proficient metallic fireworks.

"Dines X Heafy" EP track listing:

01. Dear Anxiety

02. Can We Turn Back Yesterday?

03. Dying At The Sight Of The Rain

04. To Save Me From Myself

05. We Lost It All

Heafy extends a fascinating presence beyond music. Among rock artists, he remains one of the most trafficked and consistent Twitch streamers, with 186,000 followers on the platform, in addition to his 358,000 Instagram followers. Renowned for viral covers as well as impeccable video game acumen, he engenders fervent interaction. As a solo artist, he has racked up millions of streams on "Toss A Coin To Your Witcher" and "My Mother Told Me". Simultaneously, he distinguishes himself as a passionate foodie and skilled chef with appearances on "Taste Of Metal" alongside chef Brian Tsao and numerous cooking videos and food photos regularly posted to his heavily followed channels. Outside of TRIVIUM, he has collaborated with everyone from platinum sensation DRAGONFORCE to black metal pioneer Isahn and active rock phenomenon ICE NINE KILLS. The Japanese-born "Renaissance Man" resides in his native Florida with his wife and twins. This presence only continues to grow.

Dines has redefined the very idea of a guitar hero online. His YouTube channel boasts a staggering 2.88 million subscribers and 680 million views and counting. He also has collaborated with everyone from Post Malone to BREAKING BENJAMIN. His recorded output includes "Rest", "Repose", "Daddy Rock" and "Dissimilator", to name a few. He made history as "the first YouTuber" to grace the cover of Guitar World magazine. Meanwhile, he teamed up with Music Man for a signature Stingray guitar.

