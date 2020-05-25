TRIVIUM's MATT HEAFY: Songwriting Process For 'What The Dead Men Say' Was 'Completely Natural'

TRIVIUM frontman Matt Heafy was recently interviewed by Mexico's Summa Inferno. You can now watch the chat below.

Asked about the response to TRIVIUM's latest album, "What The Dead Men Say", Heafy said: "I'm used to our fans always loving everything, so I knew that they would be into it, but I'm not used to the other aspects of it — the fact that press is saying it's one of our best records ever, which is pretty crazy. 'Cause I've always said press has never really been great to us anyway, so it's nice to have that. It's been really cool to see [other] bands talking about it, 'cause I've always said bands don't really talk about it. So I guess everyone's proving me wrong."

Heafy also spoke about TRIVIUM songwriting process and how it has evolved over the course of the group's two-decade existence.

"What's interesting is the formula had been there all along and it's something that we had strayed away from a couple of times," he explained. "'Vengeance Falls' [2013], 'The Crusade' [2006] and 'Silence In The Snow' [2015] were times that we decided to stay in the box and not go too far one direction or another, but the other six records we just made the kind of music we wanted to play. And the same mentality we went into on 'Ember To Inferno' [2003] and 'Ascendancy' [2005] are the same thing we did on the last two — which is making the kind of music we wanted to hear; not thinking, 'Are people gonna like this?' 'Are people gonna dislike this?' We didn't try to think, 'We should make a song sound like this or that,' 'Let's have a fast song or long song.' It was just making whatever we felt at the time, and everything came out completely natural without any boundaries being set."

TRIVIUM's ninth full-length album, "What The Dead Men Say", was released on April 24 through Roadrunner Records. The LP, which was produced by TRIVIUM and Josh Wilbur, is the follow-up to 2017's "The Sin And The Sentence". That effort marked the band's first release with drummer Alex Bent, who joined TRIVIUM in 2016.

