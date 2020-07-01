TRIVIUM's MATT HEAFY Releases Solo Cover Of 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher'

July 1, 2020

TRIVIUM frontman/guitarist Matt Heafy has released a solo cover version of "Toss A Coin To Your Witcher", the breakout musical hit from Netflix's popular "The Witcher" series. Joining Heafy on the recording is his TRIVIUM bandmate Alex Bent (drums).

Heafy is very active on his Twitch channel, Kiichichaos, where he takes part in album playthroughs and acoustic song covers while he is off the road and awaiting the next TRIVIUM album-tour cycle. According to Forbes, Kiichichaos boasts a total viewership of 3.5 million views and a subscriber count of over five thousand.

In the past, Heafy has released covers that delve into a number of different genres and include tracks as varied as those from Justin Bieber, EARTH, WIND & FIRE and SLIPKNOT.

On Friday, July 10 at 4:00 p.m. ET, TRIVIUM will play its first live show since the April 2020 release of its new album "What The Dead Men Say".

This will be a brand-new production and the arena-style visual show will stream globally from Full Sail Live, the state-of-the-art event and broadcast arena at Full Sail University in the band's hometown of Orlando, Florida.

TRIVIUM will debut a new stage show that is cohesive with new album visuals and will perform songs from the new album onstage for the first time.

Pre-show festivities will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET and will feature event host Terry Bezer of the "Mosh Talks" show on Knotfest.com, who will lead viewers through interviews, clips from pre-production week, and an opening support slot from Reading, England's SYLOSIS.

Tickets for the event are $9 and are available at live.trivium.org.


