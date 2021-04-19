TRIVIUM's MATT HEAFY Collaborates With Pop Singer RICHARD MARX On 'Metal' Version Of 'Right Here Waiting'

TRIVIUM frontman Matt Heafy has collaborated with pop singer Richard Marx on a "metal version" of Marx's classic ballad "Right Here Waiting".
Heafy discussed the pairing during a new interview with the "Bringin' It Backwards" podcast. Asked how the collaboration came about, Matt said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I saw his son was wearing a TRIVIUM shirt, so I hit him up on social media. [He's a] super-amazing guy. We stayed in touch. One day, I [wrote to him], 'Hey, let's do a song together.' And then he texted me, 'Let's do it.' So I did a metal version of 'Right Here Waiting'. He did the vocals on it already. It's sick. Will Putney from FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY is mixing the song."
The original version of "Right Here Waiting" was released in June 1989 as the second single from Marx's sophomore album, "Repeat Offender". The song was a global hit, topping charts throughout the world, including the U.S., where it reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
"Right Here Waiting" has been covered by many artists in the past, including Monica for her album "The Boy Is Mine".
Between 1987 and 1995, Marx hit the Top 20 with 14 songs, including three straight No. 1 hits — "Right Here Waiting", "Hold On To The Nights" and "Satisfied" – and had three other songs, including "Now And Forever", top the Adult Contemporary chart. According to the New Hampshire Union Leader, he is the only male artist ever to have his first seven singles reach the Top 5 on the Billboard charts.
Richard Marx x Matt Heafy!?! https://t.co/YgoiEcsxT0 now pic.twitter.com/5hXfN1Yx6U
— Matthew kiichichaos Heafy (@matthewkheafy) February 8, 2021
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).