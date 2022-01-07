TRIVIUM's MATT HEAFY And TESTAMENT's CHUCK BILLY Collaborate On New Song 'Behold Our Power'

January 7, 2022 0 Comments

TRIVIUM's MATT HEAFY And TESTAMENT's CHUCK BILLY Collaborate On New Song 'Behold Our Power'

TRIVIUM frontman Matt Heafy has collaborated with TESTAMENT singer Chuck Billy on a new song called "Behold Our Power". The track, which was released under Heafy's name via his YouTube channel, was apparently written as the theme song for the 2022 installment of Poland's Mystic Festival. The event, which is scheduled to take place in June, will be headlined by JUDAS PRIEST, OPETH and MERCYFUL FATE.

TRIVIUM's tenth album, "In The Court Of The Dragon", was released last October via longtime label Roadrunner Records. The record was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur and recorded in the fall of 2020 at Full Sail University in Orlando. The album cover is an original oil painting by French artist Mathieu Nozieres.

Last fall, TRIVIUM completed a U.S. tour with MEGADETH, LAMB OF GOD and HATEBREED.

TESTAMENT's latest album, "Titans Of Creation", came out in April 2020 via Nuclear Blast. The disc was produced by Billy and guitarist Eric Peterson, while Juan Urteaga of Trident Studios handled co-producing, recording and engineering. Andy Sneap was responsible for the mixing and mastering of the album. Eliran Kantor stepped up once again to create new artwork for the cover of this release.

In early 2020, TESTAMENT completed "The Bay Strikes Back" European tour with EXODUS and DEATH ANGEL.

The North American leg of "The Bay Strikes Back" tour was originally scheduled to kick off on October 6, 2021 at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, California and make stops in Austin, New York, and Detroit before concluding on November 27, 2021 at The Fox in Oakland, California. The trek has since been rescheduled for April and May 2022.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).