TRIVIUM To Return To Concert Stage For 'A Light Or A Distant Mirror' Livestreamed Performance

On Friday, July 10 at 4:00 p.m. ET, TRIVIUM, the kings of streaming who have been embracing the art of the livestream for years, will play their first live show since the April 2020 release of their new album "What The Dead Men Say".

This will be a brand-new production and the arena-style visual show will stream globally from Full Sail Live, the state-of-the-art event and broadcast arena at Full Sail University in the band's hometown of Orlando, Florida.

TRIVIUM will debut a new stage show that is cohesive with new album visuals and will perform songs from the new album onstage for the first time.

Pre-show festivities will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET and will feature event host Terry Bezer of the "Mosh Talks" show on Knotfest.com, who will lead viewers through interviews, clips from pre-production week, and an opening support slot from Reading, England's SYLOSIS.

Tickets for the event are $9 and will be available at live.trivium.org on June 25 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Exclusive, limited-edition event merchandise and VIP bundles can be purchased here.

A portion of the profits of the show will go to benefit the music therapy program at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital For Children, a non-profit hospital.

"We had to get creative when we heard there was no touring this summer," the band explains. "We held off on the Zoom concerts and asked our creative/production team to come up with the biggest real-time live metal streaming event of the summer and what we now have to present to you is our show called 'A Light Or A Distant Mirror'. This performance will be 100% live and is not pre-taped. We will have a brand-new epic stage set and lights, and we will bring it 100 percent.

"We are thankful to our friends at Full Sail University, who are providing us a first-class performance arena and the Maestro broadcast team for streaming our show to the corners of the earth! We hope you can join us."

"Hosting this virtual concert with TRIVIUM is a true full circle moment for us on numerous levels," says Jay Noble, Full Sail University's VP of alumni and event production. "Before its release, the album 'What The Dead Men Say' was recorded on campus in our flagship professional recording studio — the Audio Temple, with course director Darren Schneider serving as a recording engineer. That experience allowed us to welcome home Full Sail graduate and TRIVIUM guitarist Corey Beaulieu, alongside the entire band including lead guitar and vocalist Matt Heafy, who can recall recording at Full Sail during his teen years. Through our latest collaboration with TRIVIUM, we are excited to bring this unique livestreamed musical experience to TRIVIUM fans, our university community, and audiences around the globe, during a time when music is needed most."