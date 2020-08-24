TRIVIUM To Play 'The Deepest Cuts' As Part Of Free Livestreamed Concert

On Saturday, August 29 at 3 p.m ET, Florida-based metallers TRIVIUM — the kings of streaming who've been embracing the art of the livestream for years — will play a free show that will stream on singer/guitarist Matt Heafy's Twitch channel. The performance will take place live from the band's rehearsal space in Orlando.

In addition to a new and limited-edition merch drop, the set will be filled with deep cuts that fans may never have seen live before. See the full setlist below.

"The Deepest Cuts" setlist:

* "Torn Between Scylla & Charybdis"

* "No Way To Heal"

* "Suffocating Sight"

* "Like Callisto To A Star In Heaven"

* "Detonation"

* "The Revanchist"

* "A Skyline Severance"

* "Of Prometheus And The Crucifix"

* "When All Light Dies"

* "Ascendancy"

* "To The Rats"

* "Dusk Dismantled"

* "Scattering The Ashes"

* "Bending The Arc To Fear"

* "The Ones We Leave Behind"

TRIVIUM's ninth full-length album, "What The Dead Men Say", was released on April 24 through Roadrunner Records. The LP, which was produced by TRIVIUM and Josh Wilbur, is the follow-up to 2017's "The Sin And The Sentence". That effort marked the band's first release with drummer Alex Bent, who joined TRIVIUM in 2016.

As previously reported, TRIVIUM's North American tour with MEGADETH, LAMB OF GOD and IN FLAMES has been rescheduled for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

