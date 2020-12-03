TRIVIUM To Headline Misfits Gaming Group's 'Plunder In The Sky' Event

TRIVIUM will headline Misfits Gaming Group (MGG)'s first-of-its-kind livestream giveback event, "Plunder In The Sky", set to take place on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. EST

In "Plunder In The Sky", which will be hosted by MGG's Call Of Duty League team, the Florida Mutineers, players will compete in Call Of Duty: Warzone during a special three-hour Call Of Duty Charity Invitational event. It's designed to give back to 12 nonprofit organizations and will be available to stream on MGG's participating Florida Mutineers Twitch channel at twitch.tv/floridamutineers.

The talent representing the 12 charities who will carry their banner in Plunder, a game mode featured in Call Of Duty: Warzone, include:

* TRIVIUM - Grammy-nominated and award winning heavy metal band

* RDCWorld (Real Dreams Change the World) - YouTube content creators with 4M+ subscribers

* Nick Eh 30 - Known for his family-friendly streams, Amyoony, with 6M+ subscribers across Twitch and YouTube

* StoneMountain64 - one of the biggest gaming streamers with 3M+ subscribers across Facebook and YouTube and was nominated for Streamer of the Year at the 2018 Esports Awards.

* Dan Gheesling - Big Brother 10 winner and Big Brother 14 runner-up

* Sceptic - Misfits Gaming Fortnite content creator and pro player with over 2M subscribers on YouTube and Twitch

* Northernlion - rising Canadian Youtube star with 800K+ subscribers

* LEGIQN - YouTuber and Rapper with with 700K+ subscribers

* Samito - Florida Mayhem content creator

* Tommey - Call of Duty pro player and streamer for 100 Thieves

The players will play three rounds with in-game challenges throughout, and at the end, all of the awarded money will go directly to the charities. All money received will go into a Tournament Prize Pool, and winners, top-scorers and teams that completed entertainment-based challenges will be awarded prizes.

"Plunder In The Sky" celebrates the continued partnership between the gaming industry and non-profit sector by inviting 12 charity organizations to participate and benefit in the live fundraiser, including: Call Of Duty Endowment, American Cancer Society, Gamers Outreach, Wounded Warrior Project, Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles, Quest To Conquer Cancer, Gift Of Life Marrow Registry, Miami Cancer Institute (part of Baptist Health South Florida), St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital, No Kid Hungry, and Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The event will be produced using unique broadcast capabilities which will give fans a never-seen-before viewing experience. The broadcast will utilize Warzone Correspondents to give players and fans a live report on what's happening on the ground. While they won't be fighting for the same prize, they'll be fighting to stay alive and will also offer up challenges to the participating teams that result in additional money raised for the charities.

Misfits Gaming Group is a global esports and entertainment company. It competes in some of the most successful video game titles worldwide and are permanent partners in three franchised esports leagues: Riot Games' European League of Legends Championship Series (Misfits Gaming), Activision-Blizzard's Overwatch League (Florida Mayhem), and Activision-Blizzard's Call of Duty League (Florida Mutineers). Additionally, MGG has launched the $10M incubator and seed fund MSF/IO which is positioned to invest into the next generation of esports and gaming entrepreneurs. MGG utilizes world-class management and a deep understanding of the esports ecosystem to capitalize on the rampant global enthusiasm for esports and establish fruitful partnerships with international brands and organizations.