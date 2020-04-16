TRIVIUM Shares New Song 'Amongst The Shadows & The Stones', Announces Virtual In-Store

Grammy-nominated band TRIVIUM will release its ninth full-length album, "What The Dead Men Say", on April 24 through Roadrunner Records. The LP, which was produced by TRIVIUM and Josh Wilbur, is available for pre-order now.

Today, the band has shared another new track, "Amongst The Shadows & The Stones". Listen to it below.

"The inspiration for the song started when a war history web site that I follow posted a story of a soldier visiting the graves of his fallen comrades and he described it as walking 'amongst the shadows and the stones,'" says guitarist Corey Beaulieu. "The first thing I came up with was, 'The ghosts of war will haunt my bones, amongst the shadows and the stones,' which then inspired the music for the song. But the lyrical subject became something totally different as we got deeper into the songwriting, but that was the spark. Now 'Amongst The Shadows & The Stones' captures elements of the heaviest material TRIVIUM has done across our entire catalog."

TRIVIUM is also setting up a virtual in-store, which they will livestream on April 27 at 3 p.m. ET at www.trivium.org. Starting today, fans can pre-order a CD copy of "What The Dead Men Say" and have it personalized by the band, who will be signing copies of the album live during the virtual event.

Previously, TRIVIUM shared a video for the first single "Catastrophist" and the title track, the latter of which was shot under quarantine circumstances.

"What The Dead Men Say" is the follow-up to "The Sin And The Sentence", which came out in October 2017. That effort marked the band's first release with drummer Alex Bent, who joined TRIVIUM in 2016.

TRIVIUM is scheduled to support MEGADETH and LAMB OF GOD on a 55-date North American tour this summer and fall.

