TRIVIUM Shares New Song 'Amongst The Shadows & The Stones', Announces Virtual In-Store

April 16, 2020 0 Comments

TRIVIUM Shares New Song 'Amongst The Shadows & The Stones', Announces Virtual In-Store

Grammy-nominated band TRIVIUM will release its ninth full-length album, "What The Dead Men Say", on April 24 through Roadrunner Records. The LP, which was produced by TRIVIUM and Josh Wilbur, is available for pre-order now.

Today, the band has shared another new track, "Amongst The Shadows & The Stones". Listen to it below.

"The inspiration for the song started when a war history web site that I follow posted a story of a soldier visiting the graves of his fallen comrades and he described it as walking 'amongst the shadows and the stones,'" says guitarist Corey Beaulieu. "The first thing I came up with was, 'The ghosts of war will haunt my bones, amongst the shadows and the stones,' which then inspired the music for the song. But the lyrical subject became something totally different as we got deeper into the songwriting, but that was the spark. Now 'Amongst The Shadows & The Stones' captures elements of the heaviest material TRIVIUM has done across our entire catalog."

TRIVIUM is also setting up a virtual in-store, which they will livestream on April 27 at 3 p.m. ET at www.trivium.org. Starting today, fans can pre-order a CD copy of "What The Dead Men Say" and have it personalized by the band, who will be signing copies of the album live during the virtual event.

Previously, TRIVIUM shared a video for the first single "Catastrophist" and the title track, the latter of which was shot under quarantine circumstances.

"What The Dead Men Say" is the follow-up to "The Sin And The Sentence", which came out in October 2017. That effort marked the band's first release with drummer Alex Bent, who joined TRIVIUM in 2016.

TRIVIUM is scheduled to support MEGADETH and LAMB OF GOD on a 55-date North American tour this summer and fall.


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).