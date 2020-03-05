TRIVIUM Postpones Dates In Japan, Singapore, Thailand And Indonesia

TRIVIUM has postponed its previously announced dates in Japan, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia amid the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier tonight, the band released the following statement via social media:

"Due to circumstances outside of our control we have been forced to postpone all of our tour dates in march in Japan, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia. We also will not be making a scheduled press stop in Europe at this time. We hope to re-schedule these dates very soon. Thanks, and stay safe."

TRIVIUM will release its ninth album, "What The Dead Men Say", on April 24 via Roadrunner Records. The LP will be the follow-up to "The Sin And The Sentence", which came out in October 2017. That effort marked the band's first release with drummer Alex Bent, who joined TRIVIUM in 2016.

TRIVIUM will support MEGADETH and LAMB OF GOD on a 55-date North American tour, which will be split into two legs. The first leg of the tour kicks off June 12 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, and wraps August 1 at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California. The second run launches October 2 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida, and runs through November 13 at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada. Additional support on the trek will come from IN FLAMES.

