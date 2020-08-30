TRIVIUM Pays Tribute To POWER TRIP's RILEY GALE With 'Executioner's Tax (Swing Of The Axe)' Cover (Video)

TRIVIUM paid tribute to POWER TRIP frontman Riley Gale by performing a cover version of the latter band's song "Executioner's Tax (Swing Of The Axe)" during a livestreamed concert on Saturday, August 29. The free show was streamed on TRIVIUM singer/guitarist Matt Heafy's Twitch channel live from the band's rehearsal space in Orlando and can now be seen below. In addition to a new and limited-edition merch drop, the set was filled with deep cuts that fans may never have seen live before.

Featured songs:

01) 01:25 - Bending The Arc Of Fear

02) 06:40 - A Skyline's Severance

03) 12:10 - Ascendancy

04) 19:30 - Like Callisto To A Star In Heaven

05) 26:40 - Detonation

06) 33:20 - No Way To Heal

07) 41:10 - Scattering The Ashes

08) 45:00 - Dusk Dismantled

09) 50:10 - To The Rats

10) 56:50 - The Revanchist

11) 01:07:00 - Of Prometheus And The Crucifix

12) 01:14:28 - When All Light Dies

13) 01:21:10 - Suffocating Sight

14) 01:27:40 - Executioner's Tax (Swing Of The Axe) (POWER TRIP cover)

15) 01:34:00 - Torn Between Scylla And Charybdis

16) 01:44:55 - The Ones We Leave Behind

POWER TRIP confirmed Riley's death in a statement on August 25.

The Dallas, Texas-based band released two albums on Southern Lord, 2013's "Manifest Decimation" and 2017's "Nightmare Logic". A rarities compilation, "Opening Fire: 2008-2014", followed in 2018.

"Nightmare Logic" peaked at No. 22 on Billboard's Hard Rock Albums chart.

POWER TRIP was said to be working on its third album at the time of Riley's death.

TRIVIUM's ninth full-length album, "What The Dead Men Say", was released on April 24 through Roadrunner Records. The LP, which was produced by TRIVIUM and Josh Wilbur, is the follow-up to 2017's "The Sin And The Sentence". That effort marked the band's first release with drummer Alex Bent, who joined TRIVIUM in 2016.

As previously reported, TRIVIUM's North American tour with MEGADETH, LAMB OF GOD and IN FLAMES has been rescheduled for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

