June 7, 2020 0 Comments

TRIVIUM Is Already Working On Music For Follow-Up To 'What The Dead Men Say'

Guitarist Corey Beaulieu of Florida-based metallers TRIVIUM spoke to the Interview Under Fire podcast about how he and his bandmates are spending their coronavirus downtime. He said (hear audio below): "Since we've been stuck at home and there's no tour plans, we've already been throwing around new song ideas and writing. 'Cause we're, like, hey, if we can't tour, we might as well write some new tunes and get started on eventually what could be album ten. There was, like, three years between these two records [2017's 'The Sin And The Sentence' and 2020's 'What The Dead Men Say'] that I think we'll get around to dropping another one sooner than people think. We're just kind of using the time to be productive. And already the stuff I've written and then also some of the stuff I've heard that Paolo [Gregoletto, bass] has written, everything sounded really pissed off."

TRIVIUM's ninth full-length album, "What The Dead Men Say", was released on April 24 through Roadrunner Records. The LP, which was produced by TRIVIUM and Josh Wilbur, is the follow-up to "The Sin And The Sentence". That effort marked the band's first release with drummer Alex Bent, who joined TRIVIUM in 2016.

As previously reported, the first leg of TRIVIUM's previously announced North American tour with MEGADETH, LAMB OF GOD and IN FLAMES is being rescheduled for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

The 55-date trek was slated to be split into two legs. The first leg of the tour was supposed to kick off June 12 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, and wrap August 1 at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California. The second run was due to launch October 2 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida, and conclude on November 13 at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada.

