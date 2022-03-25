TRIVIUM Frontman's IBARAKI Project Releases New Song Feat. MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE's GERARD WAY

TRIVIUM singer and guitarist Matthew Heafy has shared another song from "Rashomon", the long-awaited album from his IBARAKI project.

Watch the video for the song "Rōnin", which features MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE singer Gerard Way and EMPEROR frontman Ihsahn, below.

"'A rōnin is a masterless warrior," states Heafy. "The final two full compositions on 'Rashomon' see a significant shift musically. The album as a whole — with the exception of the intro and outro — is actually presented in chronological order of earliest written to latter-most. The actual guitar and bass tracks are a time-capsule of sorts in that their parts — on the final album — is actually from the year they were tracked."

He continues: "One can begin to see the shifts as the years went on for the writing of the album. 'Kagutsuchi'/'Ibaraki-Doji' being written and tracked in 2010/2011, all the way up to 'Rōnin'/'Susanoo No Mikot' being written and tracked in 2016/2017."

As for his collaboration with Way, Heafy says: "Gerard Way has been a longtime inspiration for me — like Ihsahn and Nergal — I have looked to Gerard as a constant source of motivation to be creative. While Gerard and I may be from different genres than where IBARAKI and black metal stem from — outsiders of sorts — the spirit and intent of our performances is what unites our passion for pushing boundaries."

"Rashomon" will be released on May 6 via Nuclear Blast.

Last month, IBARAKI offered fans a taste and a tease of the music by sharing the video for "Akumu", featuring a guest appearance by BEHEMOTH's Adam "Nergal" Darski. A month earlier, IBARAKI released "Tamashii No Houkai", featuring special guest Ihsahn, who is a core contributor and partner in this project.

"Rashomon" track listing:

01. Hakanaki Hitsuzen

02. Kagutsuchi

03. Ibaraki-Dōji

04. Jigoku Dayū

05. Tamashii No Houkai

06. Akumu (Feat. Nergal)

07. Komorebi

08. Rōnin (feat. Gerard Way)

09. Susanoo No Mikoto (feat. Ihsahn)

10. Kaizoku

IBARAKI — the name for a terrifying Japanese demon taken from feudal legend — is more than a solo project. It's the end-result of a journey of an artist finding his voice. Its inspirations include everything from an adoration for the extremes of black metal to the exuberant storytelling of Gerard Way to the adventuresome worldliness of tragic bon viveur Anthony Bourdain. It's a reflection of Heafy's multifaceted interests as well as a profound affirmation of his Japanese-American identity, and one that led him to confront one of his family’s most tragic moments. Like the artist behind it, there is much to the story of IBARAKI and it began with a timid e-mail to one of black metal's most revered and influential figures.

Heafy, a fan of black metal before he even started TRIVIUM, reached out to label reps for Ihsahn of EMPEROR, and the artist personally responded. He recalls: "It was so cool to get that nod and it inspired me to start checking some of his solo stuff. He'd just released his own solo record and I'd never heard anything like it — saxophones, clean singing, jazz chords. It was incredible to me. He's this non-stop inventor. So I started writing in a totally different way."

The exposure to Ihsahn's solo work that would inspire the gradual craftsmanship that would eventually become IBARAKI. It was also the beginning of a friendship and creative collaboration that would eventually compel Ihsahn to take a leap of his own into a newfound role as producer on the project. While much of the material for IBARAKI was assembled over those months and years — as much a songwriting process as an exchange of ideas between friends — it wasn't until the pandemic that the space was created and the idea could really flourish.

"It was very loose," says Ihsahn. "We just had rough demos for a very long time because we're arguably pretty busy people, but suddenly, everything was canceled and we had time on our hands for the first time, so it was like, 'Okay, let's do this.' We never got to work in the same room; he'd track guitars and send them to me, I'd run them through my studio and send them back. It was a new way of working, but it was like he was there on the other side of the glass. Matt is a very, very positive energetic and passionate music fan — we have similar attitudes to music and open mindedness. We hit it off, and it's been really rewarding to me."

The creative interactions between the pair are the result of a deep trust borne of a commonality of their experience. "We both started our respective bands when we were 13," Ihsahn says. "We got signed when we were 16. That's young, and in essence we both found our path in life at an early age. We've talked a lot about that and our different experiences with that, because it's like we know nothing else."

While material was primarily written by Heafy, Ihsahn engineered and produced and contributed some song structures, plus TRIVIUM drummer Alex Bent and bassist Paolo Gregoletto and guitarist Corey Beaulieu contributed to various tracks. Ihsahn's wife Heidi even sampled some natural sounds from the forest near their home and his entire family. Additional guests include the aforementioned Way and Nergal.

Ihsahn also encouraged Heafy to seek out new avenues for lyrical inspiration, namely his Japanese heritage. While an array of stories have been told via the tattoos on his body, such as the specific ancient Japanese story of gods, goddesses, and monsters from the Shinto religion taught to him by his mother, he began pouring the stories into lyrics.

While the rich mythology and folklore of Japan that would give IBARAKI its unique aesthetics and influences, it also provides the artist with the catalyst to contemplate his own identity and to consider how recent tragedies stateside have highlighted the need for better representation in metal.

