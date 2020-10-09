TRIVIUM Frontman MATT HEAFY Releases 'My Mother Told Me' 3-Track Solo Bundle

Matthew Kiichi Heafy, the Japanese-American musician best known as the guitarist and lead vocalist for the Grammy-nominated heavy metal band TRIVIUM, has released new solo material. The three-track "My Mother Told Me" bundle is available today on all streaming platforms.

"My Mother Told Me" is a cover of a song that appeared on the show Vikings. Heafy offers up three dramatic iterations of the track — one in the heavy metal style that is his signature, along with an acoustic rendition and an a cappella version that demonstrates his versatility as a vocalist and musician.

"Vikings is one of the greatest series out there," Heafy shares about the reason he selected this track. "Everything about it truly takes the viewer on a journey to a time we so often dream about. I consider Vikings a very 'metal' show with its thematics being something many heavy bands want to write about."

He continues, "When I first heard King Harald singing 'My Mother', I immediately looked for a recorded version. I only found a transformed version, but I wanted the folk version. I decided to create 'My Mother' in three interpretations. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I do."

Track listing:

01. My Mother Told Me

02. My Mother Told Me (Acoustic)

03. My Mother Told Me (A Cappella)

Heafy is also an avid gamer who steadily built his Twitch profile to massive success in the past few years. His Twitch efforts have been featured by Microsoft, TechCrunch, Forbes and beyond. He is also a practitioner of Brazilian jiu-jitsu and a food connoisseur. Heafy streams daily on his Twitch channel "matthewkheafy," displaying the behind-the-scenes work it takes to stay in shape to play guitars and do vocals. He plays TRIVIUM songs by request and every day is a new show made by the fans, for the fans.

Some of Heafy's notable accomplishments include hosting the first-ever full metal gaming village at Wacken Open Air, competing against Ninja in the Twitch Rivals Summer Skirmish, competing and celebrating the opening of Full Sail's esports arena, creating Shroud's theme song, being Streamlab's top streamer merch seller of all time, being in the top 100 most subscribed to channels on Twitch, leading the charge as the pioneer of music streaming on Twitch (also partnering with Twitch to make the official how-to guides on streaming music on Twitch's help page), and co-founding the Metal & Honey Foundation, which supports the Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for children. 100% of the proceeds directly benefit the music therapy program.

Heafy also recently appeared on "The Drew Barrymore Show", where he surprised a fan and gifted him with a guitar.

TRIVIUM's ninth full-length album, "What The Dead Men Say", is available now via Roadrunner Records.

