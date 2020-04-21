TRIVIUM Bassist Is 'Resigned To The Fact' That MEGADETH + LAMB OF GOD Tour Will Get Postponed

TRIVIUM bassist Paolo Gregoletto says that he is "resigned to the fact" that his band's previously announced North American tour with MEGADETH, LAMB OF GOD and IN FLAMES will be postponed.

The 55-date trek is currently scheduled to be split into two legs. The first leg of the tour kicks off June 12 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, and wraps August 1 at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California. The second run launches October 2 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida, and runs through November 13 at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada.

As coronavirus continues to spread, live event organizers have been canceling or postponing large gatherings from technology conferences to major concerts. Asked in a new interview with A&P-Reacts if he thinks the MEGADETH/LAMB OF GOD tour will suffer the same fate, Paolo said (see video below): "The tour is definitely gonna happen. I don't know if it's gonna happen on schedule. At this point, I'm pretty much resigned to the fact that things are gonna change. There's really no way around it. Especially every day when different states are, like, 'Hey, we're not having shows here until this date or that date.' It keeps getting pushed back further and further, and the unknown of the virus and the knock-on effects of the economy around it, it's hard to think that a tour will go ahead this summer as normal. But that tour is gonna happen, because it's a great tour, it's a great lineup. It's just gonna have to happen when it's safe. And we don't know when that's gonna be. It really comes down to Live Nation, because they are the promoter of the entire thing and they have to make that call at the end of the day. We're kind of just sitting back and waiting to hear what the plan is… It is gonna happen… To me, I couldn't see it getting canceled. From what I heard from people, the worst-case scenario is that it gets moved to other dates."

TRIVIUM will release its ninth album, "What The Dead Men Say", on April 24 via Roadrunner Records. The LP will be the follow-up to "The Sin And The Sentence", which came out in October 2017. That effort marked the band's first release with drummer Alex Bent, who joined TRIVIUM in 2016.

